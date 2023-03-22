Amritpal Singh changed looks and attire, local Gurudwara helped him escape from a village in Jalandhar: What the eyewitness said

On March 21, it was revealed that a local Gurudwara in the village Nangal Ambian, district Jalandhar, helped pro-Khalistani separatist fugitive Amritpal Singh escape. In a statement, an eyewitness told the news agency ANI, “We got to know today morning when the police came that Amritpal and his associates were here in the village on March 18. He changed clothes at the local gurudwara, had food&then went away on a motorcycle. Babaji, who’s being questioned by police now, had admitted that Amritpal came here.”

#Watch | CCTV video shows how Waris Punjab De chief #AmritpalSingh changed vehicles to flee. pic.twitter.com/HXdr9XHBG5 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) March 21, 2023

Though the Punjab Police have not confirmed the footage, the CCTV footage sourced from the local villagers showed Amritpal Singh in a different attire escaping on a motorbike. Reportedly, Singh had fled Mehatpur in a Maruti Brezza car. He reached the Nangal Ambian village and stayed in a Gurudwara, where he changed his attire and escaped on a motorbike.

Punjab | We got to know today morning when the police came that Amritpal along with his associates was here in the village on Mar 18. He changed clothes at local gurudwara, had food&then went away on motorcycle. Babaji who’s being questioned by police now had admitted that… pic.twitter.com/7YVgeUOsTq — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

A Dainik Bhaskar report pointed out that before the escape, Singh removed Bana and changed attire to grey trousers and a zipper. He was seen wearing a pink Dastar (turban) and black sunglasses. He was not carrying his Kirpan in the footage. It appears Singh also trimmed his beard, which is forbidden for Amritdhari Sikhs. He escaped on the bike with registration number PB 08 CU 8884. The report said the person who escaped with him had been identified as his media advisor.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “Amritpal Singh has not been arrested yet. We are making all efforts to arrest him. We’re hopeful that we’ll arrest him soon…It is difficult to say that. Punjab Police is receiving full cooperation from other states and central agencies”. Furthermore, four people have been arrested for helping Singh escape.

IGP Gill said, “Those arrested for helping Amritpal to flee from Mehatpur include Manpreet Manna (28 years) of village Nawan Killa of Shahkot, Gurdeep Singh Deepa (34) of village Bal Naun in Nakodar, Harpreet Singh Happy (36) of Kotla Nodh Singh village of Bullowal Hoshiarpur and Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja of village Goindara of Faridkot.”

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh

On March 18, Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on Amritpal Singh with support from Central agencies. Around 114 of his associates and followers have been arrested so far, including actor Daljeet Kalsi who is believed to be his advisor and financer. Singh managed to escape after a car chase on March 18 and is on the run. Punjab Police revealed Singh has connections to SFJ and ISI. His treasurer received funds from Pakistan. Four of his associates were shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam. The state govt suspended mobile internet and imposed Section 144 in the state. Internet in some locations is still suspended. NIA reached Punjab to take over the case on March 21.