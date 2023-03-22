Wednesday, March 22, 2023
HomeEditor's picksAmritpal Singh changed looks and attire, local Gurudwara helped him escape from a village...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Amritpal Singh changed looks and attire, local Gurudwara helped him escape from a village in Jalandhar: What the eyewitness said

OpIndia Staff
Amritpal Singh escaped on a motorbike
Local Gurudwara helped Amritpal escape (Image: HT/Bhaskar/ANI)
2

On March 21, it was revealed that a local Gurudwara in the village Nangal Ambian, district Jalandhar, helped pro-Khalistani separatist fugitive Amritpal Singh escape. In a statement, an eyewitness told the news agency ANI, “We got to know today morning when the police came that Amritpal and his associates were here in the village on March 18. He changed clothes at the local gurudwara, had food&then went away on a motorcycle. Babaji, who’s being questioned by police now, had admitted that Amritpal came here.”

Though the Punjab Police have not confirmed the footage, the CCTV footage sourced from the local villagers showed Amritpal Singh in a different attire escaping on a motorbike. Reportedly, Singh had fled Mehatpur in a Maruti Brezza car. He reached the Nangal Ambian village and stayed in a Gurudwara, where he changed his attire and escaped on a motorbike.

A Dainik Bhaskar report pointed out that before the escape, Singh removed Bana and changed attire to grey trousers and a zipper. He was seen wearing a pink Dastar (turban) and black sunglasses. He was not carrying his Kirpan in the footage. It appears Singh also trimmed his beard, which is forbidden for Amritdhari Sikhs. He escaped on the bike with registration number PB 08 CU 8884. The report said the person who escaped with him had been identified as his media advisor.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “Amritpal Singh has not been arrested yet. We are making all efforts to arrest him. We’re hopeful that we’ll arrest him soon…It is difficult to say that. Punjab Police is receiving full cooperation from other states and central agencies”. Furthermore, four people have been arrested for helping Singh escape.

IGP Gill said, “Those arrested for helping Amritpal to flee from Mehatpur include Manpreet Manna (28 years) of village Nawan Killa of Shahkot, Gurdeep Singh Deepa (34) of village Bal Naun in Nakodar, Harpreet Singh Happy (36) of Kotla Nodh Singh village of Bullowal Hoshiarpur and Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja of village Goindara of Faridkot.”

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh

On March 18, Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on Amritpal Singh with support from Central agencies. Around 114 of his associates and followers have been arrested so far, including actor Daljeet Kalsi who is believed to be his advisor and financer. Singh managed to escape after a car chase on March 18 and is on the run. Punjab Police revealed Singh has connections to SFJ and ISI. His treasurer received funds from Pakistan. Four of his associates were shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam. The state govt suspended mobile internet and imposed Section 144 in the state. Internet in some locations is still suspended. NIA reached Punjab to take over the case on March 21.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
625,237FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com