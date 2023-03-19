On March 19, Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the search operation to find Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is still on, and he will be arrested soon. Punjab Police intercepted Amritpal’s convoy on March 18 and arrested his associates, but Amritpal managed to escape.

#WATCH | He was chased by police for about 20-25 kms but he managed to escape. We’ve recovered a no. of weapons & 2 cars also seized. Search underway & we’ll arrest him soon. Law & order will be maintained: Jalandhar CP KS Chahal on ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh pic.twitter.com/q5P1KI66Qs — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

Speaking to the media, CP Chahal said, “The search is still on. Our main aim is to maintain law and order in Punjab. The state police are capable of maintaining law and order at any cost. No one is allowed to disturb peace in the state. We will take strict action if anyone attempts to disturb the harmony.”

When asked about Amritpal Singh’s escape, he said, “It is a Police-thief game. Sometimes they manage to escape. But ultimately, we will arrest him soon enough. We chased his car for 20-25 KMs. As he was in the front, he had some advantage. He changed his vehicle and escaped. We have arrested his associated and recovered weapons. The police are registering cases accordingly.”

It is unclear if the weapons recovered were licensed or not. Investigation into the matter is underway.

Punjab Police’s Operation against Amritpal Singh

On March 18, Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab. Security personnel from Central agencies, including CRPF in the state for the G20 summit, joined the operation with Punjab Police. The Police arrested 78 associates of Amritpal Singh during the operation. However, Amritpal Singh was on the run when this report was written. Punjab Police issued an advisory not to believe rumours on social media. Furthermore, internet services were shut in the state until March 19, 12 PM, and extended to March 20, 12 PM. Punjab Government imposed Section 144 in the state to ensure law and order.