In yet another incident of love jihad, a married Muslim man in Assam lied about his religion and eloped with a Hindu girl. According to reports, the man named Ramijul Islam, who is married and father of three from Lailuri, Nagaon in Assam, pretended to be Hindu and eloped to Kerala with Pooja Bora, a Hindu girl from Nagaon. After the matter came to light, the police took cognizance of it and acted immediately. The man was arrested and the girl was rescued by the police.

Ramijul Islam had changed his social media username to Munna Gogoi to trap the Hindu girl and spent two months hiding in Kerala along with Pooja Bora.

A Nagaon police team travelled to Kerala in response to a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, and arrested the married man there. Before being returned to Nagaon, the offender was presented before a local Kerala court. The girl was also brought back from the southern state.

Police said that Ramijul Islam changed his Facebook name to Munna Gogoi and made friends with Pooja Bora in Nagaon. The Facebook friendship then developed into a romantic relationship. The duo fled together to Kerala around two months ago, where they were staying.

After a case was registered under IPC sections 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage) and 370 (human trafficking) following the complaint of the girl’s family, police took action and travelled to Kerala on 1 March to bring the couple back. They were located in Muvattupuzha town in Ernakulam district in Kerala. Police said that he was working at a broiler chicken shop in Muvattupuzha town in Kerala.

After nabbing them, when police took them to the Muvattupuzha court for transit remand on 4 March, Ramijul Islam tried to escape from the court complex. However, the police were able to catch him. The accused suffered minor wounds as a result of his failed attempt to flee.

As a result, the magistrate ordered his treatment, and he was admitted to the Kottayam Medical College. He was taken to Assam after treatment in the hospital for 4-5 days, police said.

Ramijul Islam, however, alleged that Pooja Bora was aware of his real religious identity. He confessed that he is already married and has three kids. “I am Ramijul, but my Facebook name was Munna. I was taken from Kerala. I love the girl. Her name is Pooja Bora. I was married earlier and have three kids. She knew I was Muslim,” he said to local media.