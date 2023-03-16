On March 15, Wednesday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials demolished a Hanuman temple built about fifty years ago. During the demolition drive the portrait of Lord Hanuman was also trampled. The temple was located in the city’s Shankar road area in the Rajendra Nagar neighbourhood.

The demolition work was, however, halted as soon as locals and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reached the site and protested against the same. The leaders accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government’s ‘religious committee’ of misleading DDA by issuing a wrong recommendation to demolish the 50-year-old Hindu temple.

Several videos of the demolition of the Hanuman Temple located in Rajendra Nagar in Delhi have emerged on social media.

In another video shared on Twitter, locals and Hindu outfit members are seen opposing the demolition drive and arguing with authorities amid ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants.

BJP leader Adesh Gupta also shared a video of him and several other leaders sitting on a dharna to protest against the Delhi Govt, accusing them of the demolition of the temple.

किसी भी कीमत पर मंदिर टूटने नहीं देंगे !!



आज राजेन्द्र नगर में प्राचीन सिद्ध हनुमान मंदिर के बचाव को लेकर दिल्ली सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया।



केजरीवाल सरकार जिस प्रकार से मन्दिरों के ऊपर प्रहार कर रही है उसे दिल्ली का हिन्दू जनमानस बर्दास्त नहीं करेगा। pic.twitter.com/4ipVkTQQlW — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) March 16, 2023

According to reports, on March 15, police officers and bulldozers arrived at the temple. Members of the BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) gathered as soon as they got the news of the demolition drive. They stood over the bulldozer and halted the demolition.

The BJP leaders while speaking with the media said that Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is targeting Hindus and they misinformed the DDA so that this Hanuman temple could be demolished.

The media reports also quoted some police officials as saying that they were taking action against the illegal encroachments around the temple.

After protests erupted, a heavy police force was deployed in the area and the situation was brought under control.

It may be recalled how a similar situation arose in January 2021, when the demolition of a Hanuman Temple in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk sparked outrage in the Union Territory. The temple was demolished as part of the Delhi Government’s Chandni Chowk Renovation Plan, and the NDMC, which is controlled by the BJP, was in charge of the demolition. The BJP in Delhi, on the other hand, accused the AAP government of not safeguarding the Temple. OpIndia then detailed the blame game that ensued post the demolition.