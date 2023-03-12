Sunday, March 12, 2023
Updated:

Gujarat govt pitches for chikki prasad at Ambaji Temple over mohanthal amid protests by devotees

Gujarat Health Minister supported decision of Shaktipeeth Ambaji Temple's decision to provide chikki as prasad claiming that it can be eaten during fasts too.

OpIndia Staff
Shaktipeeth Ambaji Temple
Gujarat Health Minister Rishikesh Patel came in support of Shaktipeeth Ambaji Temple's decision to give Chikki as Prasad (Image: File)
12

On March 11, Gujarat Health Minister Rishikesh Patel supported the Shaktipeeth Ambaji Temple administration in changing the prasad from mohanthal to chikki. Notably, the statement from the minister came at a time when devotees were protesting against the decision and demanding to restart of mohanthal as prasad at the temple.

In his statement, the health minister said, “People do not take mohanthal despite it being prasad as they believe that mohanthal cannot be eaten during fasting on auspicious days such as Agiyaras or Poonam (full moon). Because of this, the temple administration has decided to offer chikki prasad instead.”

Speaking about the shelf life of chikki, he said, “The shelf life of mohanthal is only eight to ten days while the shelf life of chikki prasad is around three months.” He further added that prasad is a matter of faith and not taste.

The health minister added that it is believed that the Chikki that is supposed to be distributed as prasad is similar to what is available in the market. However, in reality, it is made out of a special kind of mawa and peanuts. He said the prasad could be stored for up to three months, carried in bulk, and sent online. Speaking about further benefits, he said chikki prasad could be delivered anywhere in India and abroad. Furthermore, he noted that the sale of chikki prasad is the same as that of mohanthal.

Demand to continue mohanthal as prasad at Ambaji temple

For over a week, the devotees and Hindu organisations have been protesting against the temple administration’s decision to provide chikki as prasad instead of mohanthal. The prasad of mohanthal has been served at the temple for decades.

In a statement, the Collector of Banaskantha claimed that the administration received a lot of representations and opinions regarding prasad, after which the decision to change prasad to chikki was taken. He added that dry prasad would not spoil and can be kept for a long time.

Earlier, Hindu Hitrakshak Samiti protested against the decision and decided to sit on protest. However, the protests were postponed during Holi.

