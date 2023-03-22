On 22nd March 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status and preparedness of public health response to Covid-19 and the influenza situation in the country. The key issues addressed in this meeting were regarding aspects like health infrastructure & logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign, the emergence of new Covid-19 variants & Influenza types, and their public health implications for the country. This meeting was organized because of the recent spike in the number of cases of influenza in the country and the rise of Covid-19 cases in the past 2 weeks.

The Secretary (Health) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare gave a brief presentation regarding the global Covid-19 situation including the rising cases in India. According to a press release by the Press Information Bureau, India has been witnessing a slight rise in new cases with average daily cases reported as 888 and weekly positivity reported as 0.98% in the week ending 22nd March 2023 while 1.08 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally during the same week.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting today to review the Covid-related situation and public health preparedness. pic.twitter.com/857Lfj08ec — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

The Prime Minister also reviewed the actions taken on the directions he gave during the last Covid-19 review held on 22nd Dec 2022. He also took an account of the monitoring of availability and prices of 20 main Covid Drugs, 12 other drugs, 8 buffer drugs, and 1 influenza drug. Cases of H1N1 and H3N2 in the country increased in the last few weeks. On this background, Prime Minister took an update about the influenza situation in the country.

In this meeting, PM Narendra Modi directed the officials to enhance Whole Genome Sequencing of Positive Samples to support tracking of newer variants of Covid-19, if any, and timely response. In his address, PM Narendra Modi emphasized Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing masks on hospital premises by patients, health professionals, and health workers. He underlined that wearing masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas.

The PM directed that effective monitoring of IRI/SARI cases, and testing for Influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and Adenovirus be followed up with States. Further, Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure the availability of required Drugs & Logistics for Influenza & Covid-19 across Health Facilities along with the availability of sufficient beds and health human resources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet. He said that there is a need to monitor the status across the country on regular basis. PM Modi emphasized the 5-fold strategy of on 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination & Covid Appropriate Behaviour, enhance Lab Surveillance & testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases. Mock drills should be conducted regularly to ensure that our hospitals are ready for all exigencies.

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM, Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Rajiv Gauba (Cabinet Secretary), Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) and Secretary (Biotechnology), Director General – Indian Council of Medical Research, Amit Khare (Advisor PMO) also attended the meeting.