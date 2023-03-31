The police and law enforcement agencies are on high alert in Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal to prevent any untoward incident after Jumma Namaz (Friday prayers), reported Zee News.

The development comes a day after Islamists orchestrated violence on the occasion of Ram Navami in the three Indian States. According to Zee News, the Maharashtra government has asked the residents of sensitive areas such as Malwadi, Dongri, Mankhurd and Bhiwandi to stay alert.

The report added that provisions are being made to prevent any law and order situation, which may arise after the Jumma Namaz is conducted. It further stated that the police and administration in West Bengal and Gujarat are taking precautionary steps to avoid untoward incidents after the Friday prayers.

Violence on Ram Navami in Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal

Ram Navami or the birth anniversary of Lord Rama is an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar year. On that day, Hindus seek blessings from Lord Rama, provide food to the needy, perform rituals, take out processions and so on.

On Thursday (March 30), a Ram Navami procession near Panjrigar mohalla in the Vadodara district of Gujarat was attacked with stones by Islamists. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, confirming the attack stated that the attack was massive but the idol of Lord Rama was saved.

Similarly, stones were pelted on a Ram Navami procession from the terraces of the buildings in the Shibpur area of Howrah. This led to a clash between the Hindu and Muslim groups, leading to violence and arson. Vehicles and shops were also torched during the attack.

In Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, a mob of around 500 to 600 Islamists attacked Hindus over the playing of DJ at the time of Namaz. They hurled stones, set vehicles on fire and also attacked a Ram temple. Similar incidents have happened in Jalgaon and Malad too.