On Sunday, March 19, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought time from Delhi Police to give information about his claim that two women confided in him about being gang raped during the Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi told police that he needed some time and will provide the information they requested. The police then served a notice to the Congress scion adding that police will also question Rahul Gandhi if required.

“We held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. He said he needs some time and will give us the information which we’ve asked for. Today we’ve served a notice which has been accepted by his office and if questioning needs to be done then we will do it,” Special CP(L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

According to Special CP Hooda, Rahul Gandhi also said that he required time to compile the ‘information’ since it was a long yatra during which he interacted with several people. He has assured the police that he will provide the information soon. He further stated that the police would begin its proceedings after getting information from Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier today, a team of Delhi police arrived at the residence of Rahul Gandhi seeking information about the victims Rahul Gandhi claimed to have interacted with during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi initially spoke of the victims at Srinagar on January 30 this year during Bharat Jodo Yatra, and the Congress scion reiterated his claims during his anti-India tirade at the University of Cambridge on February 28.

“In one particular case, a girl told me that she was raped. I asked her to call the police. She declined to do so, saying that she would be shamed by society,” Rahul Gandhi had said in Srinagar.

He also made similar claims during his talk at Cambridge university. The Congress scion said that two women had approached him during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and held his hand. He said that one of the women told him, “my sister and I were gang raped by five men.”

Rahul Gandhi said that when he offered to call the cops, they declined, saying that they would be shamed and remain unmarried. According to him, the duo only confided in him because they thought of the Congress leader as their ‘brother’.

Party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Jairam Ramesh, and Abhishek Singhvi claimed the action was a clear case of “vendetta, intimidation, and harassment” in order to create a climate against the former Congress chief. They were speaking at a joint press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

Gehlot claimed that “even Hitler gained popularity initially, however, what in Germany afterward is known to everyone.”

The Gandhi family loyalist also claimed that the Indian democracy is under threat and that the federal probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and even the High Court and Election Commission are working under the pressure of the central government.

Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that “what happened today is not a minor incident. How can they dare to do so?”

“During BJY, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that he met women, who told him that they were raped and molested, but didn’t get justice. Delhi police has been asking for details but Rahul wouldn’t tell. Assuming he didn’t lie then, it shows his feeble commitment towards ensuring justice…”

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former Union cabinet minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Rahul Gandhi should refrain from making foolish remarks. He makes remarks like this that are derogatory to the women and people of our country. The police and the investigating agencies will question him if he makes false remarks. Naqvi added that Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the nation for his comments.