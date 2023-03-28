On March 27, notorious criminal Jabruddin was arrested by Shamli Police following an encounter. Jabruddin was forcefully freed from the custody of Haryana STF personnel by the villagers in the district Shamli of Uttar Pradesh. A reward of Rs 25,000 for the information that led to his arrest was announced by Haryana DGP on March 21.

Scenes from Shamli, a defacto sharia no-go zone. A Haryana STF team on a raid to arrest notorious criminal Jabruddin was thrashed and lynched by villagers, their weapons snatched.



It’s the same district where Kairana exodus of Hindus took place, which as pic.twitter.com/6MW7xsF7LM… — HinduPost (@hindupost) March 28, 2023

Speaking to the media, Shamli Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) OP Singh said an informant in the Jhunjhana Police Station area of the district spotted Jabruddin. Police surrounded him, and following an exchange of fire, Jabruddin surrendered. He sustained bullet injuries in the leg. Following the arrest, he was admitted to a hospital for treatment. The police recovered an illegal firearm and a motorcycle from his possession.

The attack on Haryana Police

On March 26, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police went to village Kertu in district Shamli to arrest Jabruddin, who was wanted in a murder and illegal arms case of 2020. He was declared a wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. Jabruddin was allegedly involved in a murder case in February 2020 in Madhuban, district Karnal of Haryana.

When STF reached the village to arrest Jabruddin, he alarmed his brothers Meherdin and Alamdin. He told them Haryana Police were taking him away for a murder case and asked them to help him escape. Around 50-60 people gathered and circled the STF and local police team. They attacked the police with bricks and sticks.

Meanwhile, the police called reinforcement. They again tried to nab him, but he escaped with the help of his relatives and associates. EHC Manoj sustained a head injury during the attack. The attackers snatched his loaded gun. Furthermore, they tried to snatch constable Vikas’s AK47 but failed. The attackers snatched Constable Vikas’s gold and constable Rakesh’s silver chains.

An FIR was filed under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 224, 225, 307, 332, 353, 395, 397, 506 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932 against Jabruddin, Alamdin, Mehardin, Alisher, Taaseen, Hasim, Dilshad, Kala, Hamid, Vijay Sharma, Furkan, Aaris, Aamir, Nadim, Aasif, Aarif, Kayyum, Lala, Hafiz Mursleen, Shareef, Sajid, and 30-40 others.

In a statement, Shamli Police said 21 people were identified, and others were being identified using the videos of the incident. So far, six people have been arrested in the case. The accused would be booked under Gangster Act as well. The looted pistol was recovered. Further investigation is underway.

Hindu exodus from Shamli

In January 2022, Hindus were forced to leave Kairana, district Shamli following murders and extortion cases. Kairana had become a nest for communal violence.

According to the report, Kairana local traders feel safe and secure under the BJP regime and do not want gangsters to overpower them again at any cost. Before 2017, the traders said ‘murders and extortion used to happen every now and then. The Samajwadi Party used to support the gangsters to create fear in the minds of Hindu traders. Many Hindus were killed for raising their voices against the murderers’.

In 2014, BJP MP Hukum Singh, who had won the Lok Sabha election from Kairana, claimed that nearly 250 Hindus were forced to leave Uttar Pradesh and many of them were left in fear following murders and extortions in the area. The charges were ratified by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which reported that Muslims in Kairana had tortured Hindu families, and their females and were coerced to keep shut their mouths.