Sushant Kumar Nath, the spokesperson of Assam unite of Aam Aadmi Party, was arrested on 11 April for sharing fake news on Facebook claiming that the Assam govt was doing business in the name of Bihu by selling tickets. Nath had commented on Facebook yesterday that the state govt is selling tickets for an event scheduled on 14 April where around 11000 people perform a Bihu dance together in Guwahati in an attempt to create a Gunnies Word Record in the presence of PM Narendra Modi.

The AAP leader had posted in Assamese, ‘So this is the real matter. The government selling tickets by opening a shop in the name of Bihu also should be recorded in Gunnies Book. Now Assamese people will have to stand in long queues at Kalakshetra to watch Bihu. Can they stoop so low?’

Screenshot of Facebook post by AAP Assam Spokesperson Sushant Kumar Nath

After the comments of Sushant Kumar Nath were reported by the media, minister Pijush Hazarika posted on Facebook, ‘People of Assam should be beware of such anti-Assam and anti-Assam fraudsters and scammers.’

Soon after that, Sushant Kumar Nath was arrested by Panbazar Police in Guwahati. The reason for this is that what he had claimed is completely false, as the govt is not selling any tickets for the event. People can watch the event for free to be held at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

However, as it is expected a large number of people will want to watch the historic event, the govt has decided to issue passes in advance, so that there is no unmanageable crowd at the stadium on Friday. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on 9 April said that free passes will be issued at Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati from 11 April to 13 April.

He had said that around 10,000 passes will be issued to the public. The system of issuing passes was necessary because seats are limited at the stadium. While it has 30,000 seats, a significant portion of it will be occupied by the Bihu performers, over 4000 men who will be playing various Bihu instruments will be on the stands. The ground will be occupied by over 7,000 girls performing the Bihu dance.

At no point the CM said that tickets will be sold for the event, he had said entry passes will be issued for free.

However, a media house called Prag News distorted the news, using the word ‘ticket’ instead of ‘pass’, and claimed that the entry might not be free. While they said that it was possible that tickets might be sold, Sushant Kumar Nath made it a confirmed news. He used a screenshot of the same to claim that the govt was selling tickets.

Even as the AAP leader had posted this, local news channels were showing people lining up to collect the passes. The reports made it clear that it is being distributed for free, on one pass per person basis.

Ever since the Himanta Biswa Sarma govt announced the initiative of Bihu dance by around 11000 youths, some opposition leaders have been trying to attack the govt over it, claiming it to be a waste of money and other such claims. Assam govt has already announced that any fake news regarding the event will not be tolerated.

The event will be held on Friday evening, where around 11000 youths, including around 7000 girls and around 4000 boys will perform a 15 Bihu dance in front of PM Modi and officials of Gunnies Book of Records. Bihu performers from each district in Assam are participating in this, and they have been practising in their respective districts for last one month, under the watch of master trainer who were trained in Guwahati.

All the performers reached Guwahati on 10 April, and they have been doing combined rehearsals from 11 to 13 April at the Sarusajai Stadium. The general public can visit the stadium to watch the rehearsals for during these days without any ticket or pass.