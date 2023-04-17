Atiq Ahmed, the gangster-politician who was recently gunned down by three assassins, had helped the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to retain the government during the infamous political turmoil of 2008.

As per a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), Ahmed and 6 other criminal politicians were ‘furloughed’ (temporarily released) from different jails within 48 hours so that they could vote in favour of the UPA.

It must be mentioned that a no-confidence motion was moved by the Opposition in July 2008 after four Left parties (that were in alliance with Congress) withdrew their support to the UPA over Indo-US civil nuclear deal.

‘Furloughed’ politicians had over 100 criminal cases against them

PTI cited a book, titled ‘Baahubalis of Indian Politics: From Bullet to Ballot’, written by one Rajesh Singh. The book claimed that Atiq Ahmed, who was a Samajwadi Paty MP from the Phulpur constituency, came to the rescue of the UPA government.

“The UPA had 228 members in the Lok Sabha and was short of 44 seats for a simple majority to overcome the crisis of confidence. Prime Minister Singh, however, expressed confidence that he would survive. It soon became evident as to where that confidence came from,” wrote Rajesh Singh.

Reportedly, the 6 gangster politicians had over 100 criminal cases lodged against them. The book stated, “Forty-eight hours before the vote and with little fanfare, the government furloughed six of the nation’s most prominent suspected lawbreakers, collectively facing over 100 cases of kidnapping, murder, extortion, arson and more, so that they could fulfil their constitutional duties as lawmakers.”

Atiq Ahmed cast his vote in favour of UPA

“One among them was Atiq Ahmed, a Samajwadi Party lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh, with a conspicuous handlebar moustache and a penchant for safari suits,” it read.

“He dutifully cast his precious vote, no doubt in favour of the beleaguered UPA. The don had, by then, established himself in both politics and crime,” the book further pointed out. By 2008, Atiq Ahmed had been an MLA five times and a Member of Parliament (MP) for 4 years.

Assasination of Atiq Ahmed

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead from point-blank range in Prayagraj on the night of April 15, 2023. The assassins were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny.

102 cases were filed against Atiq Ahmed, including those of threats, murder attempts, and kidnapping. The gangster act was brought against him a total of three times.

Even while incarcerated in different jails in Uttar Pradesh, he held meetings and ran his criminal empire. The initial complaint was filed against him in 1979. A total of 54 cases have been heard so far at UP police stations.

Atiq’s son Asad Ahmed and aide Ghulam were also neutralised in an encounter operation by the Uttar Pradesh Police earlier this week.