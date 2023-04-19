17 people have been arrested as a consequence of a multi-agency investigation into Khalistani extremist activity linked to 11 shootings in Northern California in the USA. The arrests have been made in relation to a string of shootings that occurred in Gurdwaras in Stockton, Sacramento, and other areas. After a series of searches conducted at over 20 different locations, firearms like the AK-47, handguns, and at least one machine gun were seized.

Gurvinder Singh, Dharamvir Singh, Jobanjit Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Nitish Kaushal, Gurminder Singh Kang, Devender Singh, Karambir Gill, Rajeev Ranjan, Jobanpreet Singh, and Singh Dhesi are among those who are apprehended whereas, Amandeep Singh, Harmandeep Singh, Gursharn Singh, Grucharan Singh, and Jaskaran Singh are yet to be arrested.

The officials are unsure if they have legal representation or someone who can speak on their behalf. This investigation, known as Operation Broken Sword, led to the confiscation of 41 firearms from suspects responsible for violent crimes and shootings in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo and Merced counties. According to the investigators, the violence was the result of conflict between two rival Sikh groups.

A combination of images shows firearms seized by police after arresting as many as 17 people in California in connection with a series of shootings in Gurdwaras in Stockton, Sacramento and other locations. (Source: The Tribune)

In an announcement made by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker, and Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré, it was revealed that the 17 felony arrests were made on Sunday during a massive operation that saw agents executing search warrants at different locations throughout Northern California.

Two suspects were described as ‘fugitives from India who are wanted on a number of murders out of India,’ according to the authorities. As per the California Attorney General, the arrested persons are members of opposing criminal organisations that are suspected to be behind a number of shootings and violent crimes in the counties of Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced, including five attempted murders.

A Sikh procession in Yuba City in 2018 witnessed sword attacks and fistfights that marked the beginning of the violence, which led to a shooting at a wedding there in September 2021. A traditional ceremonial sword was used to brutally beat a man at Yuba until it broke, and the situation swiftly deteriorated into shootings.

Police revealed that the suspects planned two mass shootings, one on March 26, 2022, in which two men were shot close to a Gurdwara in Sacramento County, and another on August 27, 2022, when five men were shot outside a Gurdwara in Stockton.

Rob Bonta stated, “Today, California is safer thanks to collaboration, determination, and swift action by DOJ agents and our law enforcement partners in Sutter County.” He added, “No family should ever have to worry about drive-by shootings or other forms of gun violence in the neighbourhoods where their children live and play. As a result of this joint law enforcement effort, we’re taking guns off the street and putting suspected gang members and their associates behind bars.”

“An investigation of this magnitude requires a tremendous amount of time and effort, and especially a lot of personnel,” observed Jennifer Dupré. She emphasised that more needs to be done to stop gun violence since individuals should have the freedom and security to live their lives. She assured, “There will be more takedowns. There will be more guns removed from dangerous individuals.”

She unveiled that the suspects were involved in 10 more shootings in which 11 men were shot, all of whom were ‘members of the syndicate.’ She added that the suspects had previously been part of a single organisation before one faction broke off, and ever since then, they have been rivals trying to outdo each other. The feud was fostered by strong personal ties, and all of the men held are members of the Sikh community in California, Jennifer Dupré said.

She further added, “It could have been a bloodbath had law enforcement authorities not arrested seven armed extremists who planned to shoot their targets during a parade.” Two males were injured in the subsequent gunfire at the parade.

When the second incident occurred in Vineyard last month, Operation Broken Sword was already in progress. Locals frequently refer to the Yuba area as ‘mini Punjab’ because it is home to a sizable Sikh population that is also well-represented across the Central Valley of California.

The FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, as well as numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement organisations, and the Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force, got involved as a result of the violence.