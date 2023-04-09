An idol of Bajrang Bali was vandalised by an unknown miscreant in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. After this incident, anger and tension prevailed among the villagers. Local residents have termed the act as a conspiracy to incite religious sentiments. A complaint has been lodged with the police. The police have launched an investigation. The incident took place on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Patera police station area of Damoh. A public temple is built here on the farm of Sanjay Paliwal, a resident of Pipariya Sahni village. The people living in the surrounding villages have faith in this temple. The idol of Bajrang Bali is also installed in this temple along with other deities. The villagers worship here every morning. On Saturday morning, when Raj Kishore Rajput of the same village went to worship in the temple, he found the Hanuman idol in a broken condition.

Soon the news spread in and around the village. People reached the temple and started expressing their anger over the incident. When the matter was reported to the police, they also reached the spot. Police tried to calm the people, but the villagers were searching for the accused and demanding strict action against him. Meanwhile, a tribal man living near the temple also confirmed that there was some movement in the temple at night. People have described this as an act of inciting religious sentiments.

The micreant has vandalised the idol of Bajrang Bali in the face. A written complaint has been given to the police. An FIR has been lodged against an unidentified person. The police have started an investigation and have assured to arrest the accused soon.