On 30th March 2023 during Ram Navami celebrations, violence erupted in Bihar Sharif in the Nalanda district of Bihar. Miscreants set ablaze many houses and shops. Section 144 was imposed in the town after this violence. More than 27 people have been arrested in this case so far. During this violence, the miscreants also looted shops. It was reported that mobile phones worth more than Rs. 3 crores were looted in this incident. The police marched into the area to maintain the law and order situation.

The Ram Navami procession in the town was planned to go from the hospital square to Baba Maniram’s Akhada. When the procession reached the Deewanganj Mohalla, miscreants started pelting stones at the procession. This turned into a stampede as people started running here and there. During this attack on the procession, two groups clashed and the scuffle turned violent. A fierce round of stone pelting took place at the spot. Gunfires were also reported. The miscreants burnt several vehicles, households, and shops. Besides, dozens of shops were looted. A stationery store was torched, and books worth lakhs of rupees were burnt in that fire.

Several rickshaws, cars, and godowns were also burnt by these miscreants. A mobile shop was also looted in this riot. The shop owner Javed Azam lost mobile phones worth rupees 3 crores in this loot.

Javed Azam who lives in Mumbai owns a chain of 8 such stores in Bihar, including a mobile phone and electronics store named ‘Digital Duniya in Bihar Sharif. According to reports, miscreants attacked his store in Bihar Sharif during the violence and looted mobile phones, laptops and other items. CCTV images of the loot of this store were seen. However, it is not clear yet if Javed Azam has filed any complaint in this regard.

Javed Azam’s brother is attached to the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP leaders Mangal Pandey and Shahanawaz Hussain were present at the time of the inauguration of this shop.

The local administration has imposed section 144 in Bihar Sharif after this violence. Internet services are also suspended. A heavy police force is also deployed in the town. SP Ashok Mishra told, “The police are patrolling the area and all forces are alert. Police have arrested 27 people for involvement in violence. In all, 8 persons were injured during this violence. 3 of them have sustained bullet injuries. We appeal to people not to spread any rumors and not to believe any rumors.”

Notably, Nalanda is the home district of chief minister Nitish Kumar. The worsening of the law and order situation here during the Hindu festivals poses serious question marks for the administration.

On 30th March 2023, Ram Navami processions were attacked and violence erupted in various places across the country. There were reports of stone-pelting and violence in many cities of the country. One person was killed in West Bengal and one in Maharashtra in these violent incidents. Apart from this, there have also been reports of stones pelting on the Shobha Yatra of Ram Navami in Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Navami or the birth anniversary of Lord Rama is an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar year. On that day, Hindus seek blessings from Lord Rama, provide food to the needy, perform rituals, take out processions, and so on. But Islamists have attacked these Ram Navami processions at many places in the country, as part of growing attacks on Hindu festivals.