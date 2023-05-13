Saturday, May 13, 2023
Vivek Agnihotri asks Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu why he still has a Hindu surname, Mattu accuses ‘The Kashmir Files’ director of demonising Kashmiris

Earlier, Junaid Mattu, who has been serving as the Mayor of Srinagar since 2018, declared Farooq Abdullah a “Gustakh-e-Rasool” and an apostate

OpIndia Staff
Hours after sparking controversy by declaring National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah as a Gustakh-e-Rasool (blasphemer) and an ‘apostate’ (a person who has renounced religion), the Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu has targeted  “The Kashmir Files” director Vivek Agnihotri alleging that he ‘demonised’ Kashmiris around the world. 

This came after Vivek Agnihotri, reacting to Mayor Mattu’s controversial tweet declaring Farooq Abdullah an apostate, asked why Junaid Mattu still has a Hindu surname. 

“Hey Junaid MATTU, Your last name is still a Hindu surname. Why?,” Agnihotri tweeted.

In response to this tweet, Junaid Mattu, instead of answering Vivek Agnihotri’s question, posed a counter question asking why The Kashmir Files director has not been given a Rajya Sabha seat even after ‘vilifying’ and ‘demonising’ Kashmiris.

“First tell me, why have they still not given you a Rajya Sabah seat despite vilifying and demonizing Kashmiris around the world?,” Mattu tweeted.

To this, Vivek Agnihotri questioned Mattu if by “Kashimiris” he meant Kashmiri Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and people belonging to other religions or just the terrorists. He also reiterated his question about Junaid Mattu having a Hindu surname.

“By Kashmiris do you mean Kashmiri Hindus & Muslims & Buddhists & Gujjars & Dalits & Sikhs or just Terrorists? Come clear Mr. MATTU, but before that answer my OG question – WHY IS YOUR LAST NAME A HINDU SURNAME?”, Agnihotri tweeted.

It is notable that Mattu is a common surname among Kashmiri Pandits, a sect of Hindu Brahmins originating from Kashmir.

Junaid Mattu later went on to term Abdullahs and Muftis (the other prominent political family from Jammu & Kashmir) as ‘Trophy Muslims’. He said that the faith for these families is for demonstration purposes only, and unlike them, he is not a ‘Trophy Muslim’.

He further said that being a Muslim is his foremost identity unlike these ‘Trophy Muslims’.

Earlier in the day, Junaid Mattu, who has been serving as the Mayor of Srinagar since 2018, declared Farooq Abdullah a “Gustakh-e-Rasool” and an apostate. He drew his sweeping conclusions based on the presence of Hindu idols in the residence of Farooq Abdullah.

Searched termsJunaid Mattu Farooq Abdullah
