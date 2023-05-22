In his recent confession in front of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has revealed his top 10 murder targets. Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is at the top of the gangster’s hit list. Bishnoi is presently serving his time in jail. The manager of the late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala is also on the list. Bishnoi also acknowledged using extortion funds received from businessmen to operate his criminal organisation.

Lawrence Bishnoi revealed extensive information to the NIA regarding his criminal endeavours and the numerous murders he has orchestrated. He said that when incarcerated in Bharatpur, Faridkot, and other prisons, he extracted a significant amount of cash from Rajasthani businessmen, amounting to crores of rupees in total.

Bishnoi also acknowledged extorting cash from 10 club owners in Chandigarh, mall owners in Ambala, liquor industry executives, and sporadic bookmakers in Delhi and Punjab.

The murder of Youth Akali leader Vikramjit, also known as Vicky Middukhera, was allegedly planned, according to Lawrence Bishnoi, who also named criminals Amit Dagar and Kaushal Chowdhary as participants.

The central investigation agency NIA was there when incarcerated criminal Lawrence Bishnoi confessed to his crimes and revealed his top 10 murder victims in December 2022. Their names are as follows-

Salman Khan, a Hindi film superstar Shagunpreet, Manager of Sidhu Moose Wala Mandeep Dhaliwal, Lucky Patial’s henchman Kaushal Chowdhary, gangster Amit Dagar, a gangster Sukhpreet Singh Buddha, head of the Bambiha gang Lucky Patial, a gangster Rummy Masana, a henchman of Gounder gang Gurpreet Sekhon, leader of the Gounder gang Bholu shooter, Sunny Lefty, and Anil Lath, the murderers of Vicky Middukhera.

Lawrence informed the NIA that he intended to assassinate Rummy Masana, a sniper for his rival Gounder gang, in order to get revenge for the murder of his cousin Amandeep. After fugitive Harjinder Bhullar, also known by his alias Vicky Gounder, was slain by the Punjab Police in an encounter in January 2018, the Gounder gang was established. “Gurpreet is the current leader of the Gounder gang and he had provided weapons to Rummy Masana to kill my cousin”, Bishnoi said.

Bishnoi also revealed the specifics of his plot to assassinate the late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was brutally murdered by gunmen in May of last year in Punjab’s Mansa region. Lawrence Bishnoi claimed to have sent Shahrukh, Danny, and Aman, three shooters to Moose Wala’s village in September and October of 2021. They were aided by Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Mona Sarpanch to stay in the area. The strategy was later expanded, though, to accommodate additional shooters.

Lawrence purchased 25 firearms from arms dealers Kurban Chowdhary alias Shahzad for roughly Rs 2 crores between 2018 and 2022 with the aid of his close friend Rohit Chowdhary from Khurja in Uttar Pradesh. A 9 MM handgun and an AK 47 were among them. He said that Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered using these weapons.