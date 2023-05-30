Media, Rana Ayyub spread propaganda against Hindus: How Imran hitting Hindu LPG delivery man with chappal was turned into a case of ‘Islamophobia’

On May 30, financial fraud-accused, alleged journalist Rana Ayyub shared a video by The News Minute in which it was claimed that Hindus lynched a Muslim man’s family while chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Ayyub wrote in capital letters “EVERY DAY NORMAL”.

EVERY DAY NORMAL https://t.co/jOnWJozSJk — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) May 29, 2023

Several news portals including The News Minute, The Quint and others have published a report accusing Hindu organisations and a Bharatiya Janata Party Councillor from Telangana of beating a Muslim man. some of the reports also claimed that when a Muslim man’s mother and pregnant sister came to his rescue, Hindus attacked and manhandled them.

Propaganda handles like HindutvaWatch published the viral video of the incident. They wrote, “Location: Narsapur, Telangana. A Hindu far-right mob chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans brutally assaulted a Muslim hotel owner after he argued with a man over the delivery of a gas cylinder. During the assault, when his pregnant sister tried to intervene, she was also assaulted, resulting in miscarriage.”

Location: Narsapur, Telangana



A Hindu far-right mob chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans brutally assaulted a Muslim hotel owner after he had an argument with a man over delivery of gas cylinder.



During the assault, when his pregnant sister tried to intervene, she was also… pic.twitter.com/LvMGfsWeZ7 — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) May 25, 2023

Several social media handles cried Islamophobia over the incident.

It is pertinent to note that The New Minute shared the clip with the description of a Hindu ‘mob’ beating a Muslim man amidst chants of Jai Shree Ram, however, in their tweet text, did not bother to mention what led to it, giving the impression that the scuffle was a result of unilateral hate against Muslims, not the fact that it was

Imran beat up a Hindu LPG delivery man with Chappal

The incident whose video went viral on social media took place on May 7. However, it was picked by propaganda portals and social media handles on May 25. As per reports, on May 7, an LPG delivery man named Gurrala Lingam ‘Swami’, who was on Hanuman Mala (Deeksha), went to a Kalyani Biryani Point owner Imran’s house to deliver a cylinder. Imran was agitated as Lingam got a little late in delivering the cylinder. When Lingam asked for the empty cylinder, Imran’s mother refused to give it as there was a little bit of gas left in the old one and asked him to come after two days to pick it up.

Lingam informed them that as per the regulations, he must pick up the empty cylinder immediately after delivering the refilled one. He expressed his inability to delay the pickup. An altercation broke into Imran and Lingam following which Imran took a chappal (slipper) and hit Lingam with it. He allegedly abused him and used derogatory language against Hanuman Mala.

Aggrieved by the incident, Lingam informed his fellow Hanuman Mala devotees about the incident. Hindu organisations including RSS, Hindu Vahini and others learned about the incident and gathered outside Imran’s place. BJP councillor Rajendra Yadav was also present at the scene.

A scuffle between Imran and Hindu devotees broke during which Imran was beaten up. A complaint was filed by both sides at the Narsapur Police Station. In his complaint, Lingam said, “He attacked me with a slipper though I was wearing a Hanuman mala (chain). He even tried to attack me with an iron rod.” On the other hand, Imran claimed in his complaint that Lingam attacked him when he asked to pick empty cylinder after two days.

Based on Lingam’s complaint, the Narasapur police registered an FIR against Imran under Sections 504 (intentional insult), 324 (voluntarily hurt a person), and 295-A (outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Imran was arrested by the police and later let go on bail after three days.

The propaganda portals and social media handles claimed that Imran’s sister suffered a miscarriage due to manhandling by the Hindus. However, Narasapur has refuted the claims.

As per reports, Imran’s sister Ayesha Anjum gave birth to a child 13 days after the incident. The child died after three days due to respiratory problems at Niloufer Hospital. No complaint was filed by Imran’s family in this context.

Hanuman Mala

Ahead of the pilgrimage, Hindus wear the Hanuman Mala. During this period, they have to wear saffron clothes and refrain from indulging in any ‘sinful’ activities. Those who are observing the ritual are called “Swami”.