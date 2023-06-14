Assam: Congress leader Hasanur Islam confesses to killing BJP leader Jonali Nath, hit her several times, dumped her body after she died

In the murder case of Assam BJP leader Jonali Nath, some shocking revelations have been made by the police. On Monday, June 12, police arrested the deceased victim’s boyfriend Hasanur Islam. According to the police, Islam confessed to killing Jonali Nath and dumping her body on National Highway 17 in Goalpara district. He also told the police that he had been in a relationship with Jonali Nath for the last two years.

According to the media reports, accused Hasanur Islam is a Congress ward member in Goapara’s Matia area. He was earlier a member of the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU).

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said that the accused told them that he recently married another woman which enraged Jonali Nath. CID Inspector General Debraj Upadhyay stated that Hasanur Islam confessed to having had a heated argument with Jonali inside his car on Sunday night. When Jonali confronted Hasanur over his marriage to another woman, he got angry and struck her face continually until she fell unconscious.

“Hasanur has confessed that on Sunday evening, Jonali came to meet him. He picked her up in his car in the Matia area and both began arguing inside the car. He hit her many times in the face after she questioned him about his marriage, leaving her unconscious,” the police said.

While the accused Congress ward member claimed that he punched the victim’s face until she lost consciousness, the doctors said that a sharp object could have been used to kill the victim.

Upon realising that Jonali has died, accused Hasanur Islam dumped her body near the roadside in Salpara, and drove away from there. Following this, according to the police, Hasanur Islam switched off Jonali’s phone.

According to the police, the bloodstains on the car matched those of Jonali, and they also validated Hasanur’s ownership of the vehicle.

Jonali left the house on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. for some personal work, according to the deceased victim’s family. Her husband tried calling her after 7 p.m. but was unable to contact her. Her elder daughter sent her a WhatsApp message after 6 p.m. After family members notified the police, the body was found at about midnight.

“Hasanur switched off her phone at 7:13 p.m.” “Police examined the call records and traced him after her death,” CID Inspector General Upadhyay said.

It is worth noting that the deceased victim’s mobile has yet to be recovered; nonetheless, the police are actively searching for it. Jonali Nath is survived by her husband and two daughters.

Rajesh Reddy, Superintendent of Police in Goalpara District, ruled out the allegations of sexual assault. He stated that a thorough post-mortem was conducted and that no sexual assault transpired.

“The doctors said there is no sign of sexual assault.” “We’re questioning the arrested person and probing the case,” he stated.

Jonali’s body was sent to her family members for cremation following the postmortem.