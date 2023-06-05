The post-mortem report of Sakshi, the victim of Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy murder case, has revealed the barbaric nature of the crime perpetrated on her by her ‘friend’ Sahil Sarfaraz.

The 16-17 page chargesheet received from the hospital by the Delhi police revealed that the 16-year-old girl’s internal organs, including the intestine, were left hanging out of her stomach after being brutally stabbed 16 times by the accused.

The autopsy report further said that the attack on her was so severe that it left as many as 70 bones completely smashed. The preliminary findings of the post-mortem report also said that the girl suffered a ruptured skull during the attack. Her left lung was punctured and the intestine protruded out.

“A total of 11 wounds were detected on her vital organs and that caused her death. Her left lung was punctured due to stabbing and her intestines were protruding from the body. There was a deep wound below the abdomen,” the report read.

It further said that the maximum wounds were present from the shoulder to the hip region. Many of Sakshi’s internal organs had stopped working due to accused Sahil’s brutal attacks.

This post-mortem report has been included in the investigation by Delhi Police. Additionally, a team has been formed under the direction of Inspector Rajeev Ranjan, who is quickly compiling the charge sheet by including all the scattered evidence, including the CCTV grab of the incident showing Sahil stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife. This police team’s top primary objective is to get the accused punished for the grisly murder he committed in full public view on Sunday (May 28, 2023).

It is expected that the police would take Sahil to the location to re-create the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the knife and shoes recovered by the police from the crime spot, have been sent to the forensic lab for scientific investigation. Here, the experts would try matching the DNA of the deceased’s parents with the blood splatter found on the knife.

The police have also taken 8 mobile phones into their possession, which they are investigating for further evidence. The police further said that it has come to the fore that Sahil was also associated with a gang of local goons and he was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the brutal murder.

It may be recalled that the Delhi Police had earlier said that the murder could have been premeditated as Sahil, the 20-year-old accused, had purchased the knife used in the murder a fortnight ago.

“During questioning, Sahil said that he had bought the knife used in the murder about 15 days ago from a weekly market,” police sources said. The accused has not, however, disclosed the location from which he bought the knife and police are investigating, the sources said.

The police had also said that Sahil fled the city after the murder and switched off his phone. Police said that technical surveillance was put on him after the accused had called his father. He reached Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after changing two buses where he was ultimately arrested.

Following his arrest, pictures emerged showing Sahil with a Kalava (Hindu religious thread) tied to his hand. Police had said that the matter will also be investigated from the angle of ‘Love Jihad’.

The CCTV visuals also appeared where the accused can be seen stabbing the girl multiple times and then hitting her head with a boulder. Several locals can be seen present there but no one intervened in the matter. The police had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the victim girl, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.