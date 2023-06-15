A lot of incidents where individuals were caught performing unnatural acts with bovines particularly cows have come to light in the past few weeks. In another disturbing occurrence, a Muslim man named Mohammad Nafees was caught while attempting to rape a cow in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, after which the furious locals hauled him to Lama Square, shaved his head and painted his face black in protest.

A video of the accused became viral on social media on June 14 in which he can be seen surrounded by people. Interestingly, Kalawa, a sacred thread worn by Hindus, was also spotted on his wrist.

A man in the clip can be heard stating, “He has a Kalawa on his hand to trick us. He was caught performing unnatural acts with a cow. He identified himself as Nafees. We have all granted these people (Muslims) access to our shops in this neighbourhood as well as all the nearby ones. Now, a lot of doubts have been raised because of this man.”

“He is acting in this manner while donning a Kalawa. You are all being forewarned since we have children in our family. Can those who are capable of doing this to a cow spare your family members? Are your spouses, sisters, brothers, and kids secure from them,” he asked.

उत्तराखंड के हल्द्वानी में मोहम्मद नफीस के कथित रूप से एक गाय के साथ बलात्कार करने की कोशिश में पकड़े जाने के बाद सांप्रदायिक तनाव भड़क गया।



आरोपी को लोगों ने मारपीट कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। इसके जवाब में मुस्लिमों ने विरोध में अपनी दुकानें बंद कर दी हैं। इस इलाके में… pic.twitter.com/wMdJMe9g9r — चलो जुबेर को बांस करते हैं । (@shamballa_01) June 14, 2023

The culprit was handed over to the police. Further action, in this case, is awaited. Meanwhile, Muslims have also closed their shops in retaliation. Heavy police are deployed in the area due to the growing tensions.

Notably, this month, Usman Khan tried to rape a pregnant cow called Nandini which was owned by a Bajrang Dal activist Nilesh Vijay Chaskar behind a hotel named Apulaki. He was turned over to the police, and the following day a formal complaint was brought against him. He admitted to the crime and maintained that he did it while under the influence of alcohol.

Hasan Khan, a cloth trader from Delhi, was arrested last month after engaging in the repulsive act of bestiality on a cow in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district. He was residing in a Housing Board Colony there. The entire act was recorded on a CCTV camera. He was arrested from the Gondia district of Maharashtra after a major uproar from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and other Hindu organisations.

In the Durg region of Chhattisgarh, Mohammad Sahil (18) and three other individuals were apprehended in March for participating in intercourse with a cow. The accused was reportedly drunk when the offence was carried out. A case was lodged at Bhilai Bhatti Police Station under sections 377 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.