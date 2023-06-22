On Thursday, June 22, teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department raided the Begusarai residence of builder Ajay Kumar Singh, who is the brother-in-law of Bihar Finance Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Vjiay Kumar Choudhary.

Ajay Singh, also known as Karu Yadav, is connected to JD(U) state president Lalan Singh. Singh reportedly runs an iron bar-making factory. The raid took place at Ajay Singh’s residence in Begusarai district’s Sri Krishna area in Nagar police station precinct.

Income Tax Department and ED officials launched raids on the builder’s home at 6:00 a.m. The exact specifics of the raid are undisclosed. The Begusarai authorities sent a significant number of police officers to avert any unfortunate incidents.

Reportedly, the officials arrived at Karu Singh’s residence in six vehicles during the early hours of Thursday. Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary is yet to react to the raids conducted at his relative’s residence.

ED raids at 24 locations connected with JDU and RJD leaders

Earlier this month, Ed conducted raids at 24 locations in Bihar and Jharkhand in connection with a case pertaining to the sand trade. ED raided locations reportedly connected with JDU MLC Radha Charan Sah also known as Seth Ji, RJD’s Jagnarayan, Satish Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Sanjay Singh and Subhash Yadav. The raiding teams searched the premises in Patna, Danapur, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Ranchi, Dhanbad, and Hazaribagh among others. The aforementioned people were reported to have a connection with Broadson and Aditya Multicom, which undertakes the government’s work related to sand. It was reported that the ED seized several crucial documents.

I-T raids at JDU MLC Radha Charan Sah’s premises

In February this year, the income tax officials raided multiple locations in the Arrah district of Bihar connected with the JDU MLC Radha Charan Sah. The raids were conducted in an alleged multiple crore tax evasion case pertaining to irregularities in the sand trade.