In a recent and shocking love jihad case, a Muslim man named Arju Mansoori was arrested for threatening a Hindu woman, Jaya. Not only that, but he did the same to another Hindu girl after being released from prison on parole.

Notably, he is the brother of Armaan Khan alias Rocky who had trapped a married Hindu woman Mamata in a relationship. When she refused to leave her husband and run off with him, he beat her to death in January of this year. Jaya is Mamata’s sister.

The fresh incident happened on May 31 in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, when Arju Mansoori entered the victim’s residence with a few other people. He forced her to get into a relationship with him, but after she refused he pulled a knife to threaten her. The people who were around gathered after hearing the girl’s voice found the perpetrator and turned him over to the police.

The victim stated in the police complaint that Arju Mansoori entered her home on the night of May 31. He was accompanied by eight additional individuals. He grabbed her by the throat, took a knife out, and began circling it around her body. “Befriend me or I’ll murder you,” he warned. The girl added that following the occurrence, she screamed in terror and rushed outdoors.

After hearing the noise, nearby people assembled and captured him. Afterwards, the instance was reported to the police. The members of the Hindu organisations also arrived at the location during this time.

Bharatiya Janta Party leader and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has slammed the incumbent Hemant Soren government of the state regarding this development. “The love jihadis in Jharkhand have grown so fearless that they no longer fear the authorities or being apprehended even after completing their sentences. Armaan Khan brutally murdered Mamta in Ramgarh last January 14 in the name of love jihad. Following Mamta’s death, Arju Khan, Armaan’s brother, began making threats to Mamta’s sister,” he posted.

He further remarked, “Arju was taken into custody in the aforementioned case after considerable pressure. Following his release from prison, Arju Khan attempted to kill a girl last night by breaking into her home with eight other criminals and coercing her to get into a relationship with him.”

Tagging Director General of Police DGP Jharkhand he asked, “Who provides protection to such persons in this grave matter? Those who don’t think twice about carrying out similar crimes again.” He then tagged Jharjhand police and wrote, “Such occurrences have increased throughout the state at an unprecedented rate. The incident in Giridih has not even settled down and now this brazen audacity in Ramgarh.”

On May 28, a 15-year-old girl was gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Giridih district and dumped into a well. She was pulled from there the next morning but passed away on the way to the hospital. One Kaif Ansari has been placed into police custody regarding this case.

“Chief Minister, even if you believe that The Kerala Story is only a fictitious movie, the fact that such a conspiracy is taking place on a wide scale in Jharkhand should convince you to act in accordance with your Rajdharma (duty) and put an end to these plots,” he voiced.

झारखंड में लव जिहादियों की हिम्मत इतनी बढ़ी हुई है कि सजा काट के आने के बाद भी न प्रशासन का डर है, ना फिर से पकड़े जाने का।

विगत 14 जनवरी को अरमान खान ने लव जिहाद में रामगढ़ की ममता की निर्ममता से हत्या कर दी।

ममता की हत्या के बाद अरमान का भाई आरजू खान ममता की बहन को जान से मारने… pic.twitter.com/D5B1ZCXk65 — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) June 1, 2023

On January 14, Mamta was murdered by Armaan Khan while her daughter, age 3, was at home. Later, his brother Arju Mansoori misbehaved with the deceased’s older sister Jaya and made death threats to her. The police subsequently arrested him in response to Jaya’s charges.