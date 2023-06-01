In the Giridih district of Jharkhand, a 15-year-old girl was gang-raped and thrown into a well on the night of Sunday, May 28. The minor was rescued from the well the next morning, however, the girl died while being taken to the hospital. Police have taken one Kaif Ansari in custody.

Reportedly, the matter pertains to the Baidapuri village of Birni police station precinct wherein the victim had returned from the birthday party of former head Sulochana Devi’s son along with her family members at around 12 am on Sunday. After coming back home, everyone went to sleep in their rooms, while the victim and her grandmother slept in one room. Later, when the victim’s grandmother woke up at around 2 am, the minor girl was missing. The family started searching for her, however, to no avail. Her phone was also found switched off.

On Monday, around 7 a.m., a man named Hatim Ansari called a local teacher named Mahesh Kumar near Qurban Ansari ka Kuan, where the victim was found alive. The location is around 2 km from the girls house. Following this, Mahesh notified the victim’s family, and the girl was rescued by Hatim Ansari and other locals present.

Both her legs were broken after falling into the well, her clothes were also torn, and she was found unconscious. The rescued victim was repeatedly calling out Kaif’s name. The victim died while her family members were taking her to the hospital. According to the family members of the deceased victim, their daughter was dumped in the well to remove evidence of gang rape.

Meanwhile, Birni police inspector Navin Singh has informed that one Kaif Ansari has been taken into custody and is being questioned by the police, adding that investigation is on. He said that the perpetrators will not be spared.

The deceased victim’s body has been sent for postmortem at Sadar Hospital in Giridih. Upon learning about the incident the locals gathered at the victim’s house. Meanwhile, local BJP leaders also visited the victim’s house.

The incident sparked outrage amongst locals as they took out a protest march on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the former chief minister of Jharkhand and BJP leader Babulal Marandi said that there is resentment amongst the locals against the police over their dismal action in the matter. He also urged Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to shun his appeasement politics and ensure justice.

“Mohammad Kaif Ansari and Mohammad Ashiq Ansari gang-raped a Hindu minor girl student in Baidapahari village of Giridih district of Jharkhand and threw her into a well. The girl student died. Today people took out a march in protest against her. @JharkhandPolic. There is a lot of resentment among the people due to the unsatisfactory action taken by the government. Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, come out of the compulsion of appeasement. Make arrangements to give severe punishment to the criminals,” Marandi tweeted in Hindi.

गिरिडीह जिला के बैदापहरी गांव में मोहम्मद कैफ अंसारी और मोहम्मद आशिक अंसारी ने हिंदू नाबालिग छात्रा के साथ रेप किया और मार कर कुअें में फेंक दिया।

उसके विरोध में लोगों ने मार्च तो निकाला,

लेकिन तुष्टीकरण की राजनीती कर रहे

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन को झारखंड की जनता माफ नहीं करेगी। pic.twitter.com/33eytGplAU — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) May 31, 2023

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Sunil Deodhar shared a video of the protest march by the locals and wrote, “Mohammad Kaif Ansari and Mohammad Ashiq Ansari raped a Hindu minor girl student and threw her into a well in Baidapahri village of Giridih district. People took out a march against him. The people of Jharkhand will not forgive Chief Minister Hemant Soren who is doing appeasement politics.”