In the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, a case of love jihad has come to the fore wherein a man named Aamir posed as Amit and raped a Hindu woman for over seven months, a Patrika report, however, states seven years. On May 19, 2023, the victim lodged a complaint against the accused. On the basis of the victim’s complaint, the accused has been arrested.

The matter pertains to the Kankar Kheda police station precinct in Meerut wherein the victim woman who had divorced around seven years ago, was working at a hospital near Garh Road. The victim in her complaint lodged last month alleged that the accused, a Hapur Road area resident introduced himself as Amit and worked with her at the same hospital. The two soon became friends and drew closer. According to the victim, the accused raped her multiple times on the pretext of marriage. The victim was repeatedly pressuring the accused to marry, however, he kept refusing.

Meanwhile, accused Aamir got married to a Muslim woman. The victim alleged that she got to know about Amit’s real identity through a colleague at the hospital. The two had a rift after the victim learnt that the man she believed to be Amit was actually Aamir.

One day, accused Aamir barged into the victim’s home and tried to rape her. The family members of the victim gathered as they heard the screams of the victim. Following this, the accused fled the spot.

The victim approached local BJP leader Ankit Chaudhary for help who along with the victim reached the Kankar Kheda police station. Following this, a case was registered on the victim’s complaint and the accused Aamir was arrested from Hapur Road.

