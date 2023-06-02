Friday, June 2, 2023
NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo identifies child traffickers on a train and gets them arrested, saves a minor girl: Video goes viral

The NCPCR chief said the the accused were travelling in coach A-2 of the train using fake identification cards and tickets issued in other people's names.

NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo (R), child traffickers (L)
NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo (right), child traffickers (left) (Source: OpIndia Hindi)
On the intervening night of May 30-31, Priyank Kanungo, chairman of the National Child Rights Protection Commission (NCPCR) identified some child traffickers on a train and got them arrested. It happened on a train running from Katni station in Madhya Pradesh to Delhi.

The NCPCR chief had taken to Twitter on May 31 to share the details of the incident. He wrote in Hindi that he and his colleagues were travelling on train number 12549 from Katni to Delhi when they came upon two men, a woman, and a young girl. He informed that they were travelling in coach A-2 of the train using fake identification cards and tickets issued in other people’s names.

Police and Railway officials were informed in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh and the girl child was rescued, said Kanaango.

The NCPCR chairman, who was aboard the train, first questioned a couple after developing a vague suspicion, and following its validation, turned over both of them to the police. Interestingly, the entire instance was captured on camera.

The head of NCPCR told Firstpost, “I suspected a couple who were with a girl, approximately 15 or 16 years of age. They did not seem like her parents and their behaviour towards her was unusual. Upon checking their identity documents, our suspicion was confirmed. We found they were not the girl’s parents.”

He further mentioned, “I called the police and the CWC (Child Welfare Committee) at the next station which was Sagar. The girl was handed over to CWC and the duo were taken into police custody.”

“The Sagar CWC is conducting the girl’s counselling upon which her statement will be recorded. We have also directed a person to prepare a social report of her home in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh,” Priyank Kanungo added.

The National Commission for Child Protection conducts a social report, which is a type of research to evaluate the circumstances of the victim’s residence that led to his or her falling prey to the traffickers. The report is used to decide whether or not it is safe to send the affected children back to their homes. They are not returned back to their households if it appears that they could fall into the clutches of traffickers again.

