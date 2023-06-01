The Punjab and Haryana High Court has denied bail to an accused named Shrif who was arrested for taking cows for slaughter. He was booked under the provisions of the Haryana Gauvans Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The court noted that the accused was carrying cows in “pitiable” conditions and that the charges against him are “very serious.” Last year, a Bajrang Dal member complained that they had followed the automobile transporting the animals after receiving information.

Additionally, it was reported that when the complainant sought to stop him, he smashed his four-wheeler into the former’s vehicle and tossed cows at it in an effort to halt it. The complaint also mentioned that the cows were being taken to Rajasthan to be butchered.

Taking notice of the aforementioned allegations, Justice Gurbir Singh denied bail to the accused who has been imprisoned since November 2022.

The court stated, “The complainant and others chased the vehicle. Even stones were thrown at the complainant party and cows, which were being carried allegedly for slaughtering, were also thrown in their way to stop the complainant party to chase them. The trial of the case is yet to start.”

The charge that the registration of an earlier infraction under the same Act was concealed was also pointed out by the court. Justice Gurbir Singh observed, “There is apparent concealment of registration of an earlier case against the petitioner and there is no explanation of the same. So, the petitioner is not entitled for grant of relief in this petition only on the ground that he has concealed an important fact from this Court.”

The petitioner’s attorney alleged that although a challan had been filed in this matter, nothing has been recovered from his client. “Keeping in view the fact that the petitioner has tried to mislead the Court and the gravity of offence, I am of the view that the petitioner does not deserve the concession of regular bail, at this stage,” Justice Singh responded to his claim.