On Thursday, a new case of forceful conversion has come to the fore from the Udaipur district of Rajasthan where a Hindu woman has registered a complaint against a Mulsim man for forcing her to convert her religion to Islam. The accused identified as Mohammed Asif is also said to have issued death threats to the woman.

According to a report by Zee Rajasthan, the Hindu woman stated in the complaint that she knew the accused and was friends with him. She said that she was threatened by the accused that she would be killed like just like the way Hindu girls were recently killed in Delhi.

The accused who is a resident of the Ayad locality in Udaipur developed a friendship with a Hindu woman. However, the woman later attempted to stay away from him and also tried to break his friendship with him. It is then when the accused issued her death threats and forced her to convert her religion to Islam. He also asked her to wear burqa and threatened to murder her like the one that happened in Delhi.

Recently, two dreadful murder cases were reported in Delhi. One is the Shraddha Walkar murder case and the other one was recently reported from the Shahbad Dairy area of the city.

Shraddha Walkar murder case

On November 14, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case of Shraddha Walkar and arrested Aftab Poonawala for murdering her, and then chopping her into 35 small pieces. Aftab executed the murder on May 18 and stored her body parts in the refrigerator. He then disposed of the body pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days.

The accused was arrested based on the complaint filed by Shraddha’s father on November 10. He stated in the complaint that the accused and the deceased had rented an apartment in Delhi and were staying in an unhealthy live-in relationship. He said that he had always opposed their relationship as Aftab used to physically assault Shraddha.

Shahbad Dairy murder case

On May 28, Mohammed Sahil stabbed a minor girl named Sakshi over 20 times and brutally murdered her. He also crushed her face with a large stone. He was seen wearing a Kalava (a sacred Hindu thread) on his wrist. Sakshi and Sahil were reportedly in a relationship and had an ugly fight a day before the murder. The victim was on her way to attend a birthday party of her friend’s son when Sahil stopped her and started attacking her with a knife. In the brutal attack, Sahil kept stabbing the victim repeatedly and later picked up a concrete block to crush her head.

Sakshi’s friend later revealed that Sakshi believed Sahil was a Hindu. A local journalist also disclosed the possibility that the girl was murdered after she knew that Sahil was a Muslim and not a Hindu. The Police arrested Sahil from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, 24 hours after the murder. Now, after a crucial revelation by Sakshi’s friend, the police have stated that they will investigate the Love Jihad angle in the case.