Uttar Pradesh: Two baraats going for nikah of two girls of a family fight with stones and sticks over dancing to the DJ in Barabanki, video goes viral

The incident happened during the Nikah ceremony of Jalil Hanif and Garib's daughters when a major fight erupted between the two wedding parties over dancing to the DJ

OpIndia Staff
The baratis fight with one another.
The baratis fighting with one another. (Source: Amar Ujala)
5

The marriage processions of the grooms of two girls of a Muslim family in the hamlet of Hazratpur in the Badosarai police station area, Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a lot of chaos on Friday. Conflict erupted between the two barats and they pelted stones, bricks, sticks and whatever they could find to throw, at one another. A stampede also occurred during the commotion in which reportedly more than one and a half dozen individuals were injured.

The incident happened during the Nikah ceremony of Jalil Hanif and Garib’s daughters when a major fight erupted between the two wedding parties over dancing to the DJ. The weddings of both the girls were scheduled on the same day at the same venue. Accordingly, the two groom’s parties, one from Tikaitnagar and the other from Safdarganj, with a DJ each, arrived in the afternoon. Both sides were singing and dancing on their way until they met each other on a village road.

They first got into a scuffle which soon escalated into whacking one another with sticks and intense stone pelting by kids. The people collected surrounding bushes and twigs and hurled them at one another after their rods and stakes broke.

Several people were injured in the incident, including Abdul Salam, Siraj Ahmed, Ramzan, Rehan, Aleem and Azim who were seriously injured.

A video of this incident was recorded which shortly went viral on social media. When Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh learned about the same, he directed the Additional SP to look into the matter and take appropriate action.

Late in the evening, Ashutosh Mishra divulged details of the case and informed that the police showed up there and stabilised the situation. He mentioned that the complaint has been received from both sets of people and a case has been filed. Stone-pelting has resulted in several injuries and strict action will be taken.

He further stated that there is a sense of panic across the village due to the occurrence.

OpIndia Staff
