A new case of love jihad has come to light in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The accused young man Aqib Javed first befriended a young Hindu woman, developed a relationship with her, and then later he started pressurising her to change her religion to Islam. During this time, he also raped her on the pretext of loving and marrying her. He beat up the girl for refusing to change her religion. At first, the police registered a complaint of assault and asked the girl to leave. When she approached the Inspector General with the complaint, a case was registered against the accused. The case is from the Sakri police station area.

The case was registered on the orders of the IG. The girl’s medical examination was conducted on Friday, 30th June 2023. Police have arrested the accused Aqib Javed (age 22) and sent him behind bars. Aqib is a resident of Kumharpara Jarhabhata.

The 22-year-old young girl lives in the Sakri area and works in a private job. She lodged a complaint with the police saying that she befriended Aquib Javed, a resident of Kumharpara Jarabhata, a few years ago. During this time, a friendship grew between them, after which he expressed love and then the young man took her to the Sakri area and forcibly made physical relations with her. When she was going to complain to the police, the young man promised to marry her.

This continued for several months. Meanwhile, the young man’s relative started pressuring the victim girl to change her religion. However, the girl refused to change her religion. Then the accused young man brutally assaulted her. After this, the accused Aqib Javed started harassing her in different ways. During this time, the girl also apologised to him. Aqib Javed then asked her to change her religion to get married. But when she talked about marriage according to Hindu customs, Aqib Javed got angry.

The girl said that Aqib Javed had assaulted her a week ago over this matter. She then approached the Sakri police station with a complaint. However, the police described it as a case of a love affair and interpersonal quarrel and registered a case of simple assault on the complaint of the victim girl and let her go.

After not getting cooperation from the police, the victim girl went to IG Badrinarayan Meena with her complaint. Taking the matter seriously, he directed the police to book of a case against the accused Aqib Javed, after which the police registered a case of rape.

The victim told the police that last year on Aqib Javed’s birthday, she gave him the good news of her pregnancy. On this, the young man started assaulting her. When she was going to lodge a complaint at the police station, he started convincing her. After this, he forcibly gave her medicines and got an abortion. When the victim girl became pregnant once again, she was taken to Kota and forcibly assaulted and given medicines for abortion.

The victim said in the complaint that initially when she befriended Aqib Javed, he promised her to get a job. He then got her a private job, after which he brought her in a car to the Sakri area and forced physical relations with her in exchange for a job. Since then, he continued to physically abuse her.

The victim said that the accused Aqub Javed took her iPhone. Then once he came to her room and started taking away cash and jewellery. When the victim girl’s sister stopped him, Aqib Javed pushed her away. When she asked to complain to the police station, the young man started apologising to her and said that he had gambled by mortgaging the jewel.