In an alarming incident in Rajkot, a cricket coach named Mehboob Bukhari has been arrested on charges of raping a Hindu girl, who has now gone missing. The accused, Mehboob, is accused of subjecting the victim to prolonged sexual abuse starting from her teenage years.

According to reports, Mehboob not only forcibly converted the girl but also changed her name to Nazneen. The police have taken swift action following the revelation, apprehending the accused and launching an intensive search operation to locate the girl missing since 26th June 2023. The police are also checking for a love jihad angle in this case.

The victim girl hails from a family originally from Talaja and settled in Rajkot for the last few years. She studied at Kundaliya College in Rajkot. The victim had joined Mehboob Bukhari’s coaching academy at a young age with a dream of becoming a cricketer. Mehboob Bukhari exploited the minor girl sexually under the guise of ‘love’. The victim’s family had lodged a complaint against Mehboob Bukhari after she went missing from home on 26th June 2023.

Hindu girl sexually exploited, converted by her cricket coach

The victim’s family said in the complaint, “Our daughter is studying at Kundaliya College. Since she was fond of cricket since childhood, we contacted Mehboob Bukhari, who runs a cricket coaching class in the city. When she was 17, we sent her to this cricket coaching academy. Instead of teaching her cricket there, Mehboob Bukhari trapped the minor daughter in a love trap and brainwashed her. Mehboob had also changed her name to Nazneen. Our daughter, who used to chant Jai Dwarikadhish, started offering namaz and shouting slogans of Allahu Akbar.”

Accused Mehboob said ‘I have been raping your daughter since she was 17, do whatever you can.’

According to the father of the victim Hindu girl, his daughter is now 21 years old. When she was at home, she also started going to the mosque and offering namaz. The family tried to convince her several times but she was under so much pressure from the accused Bukhari that she used to say, “My life has been ruined.”

When the girl’s father went to talk to Mehboob, he threatened to break his hands and legs and kill him. According to him, Mehboob said, “I have been raping your daughter since she was 17, do whatever you can.” Apart from this, the girl’s father said that the family of the accused was also threatening them.

The victim girl used to say, ‘My life has been ruined.’

According to the family of the victim girl raped by cricket coach Mehboob in Rajkot, the girl would often say, “My life is ruined now. If I marry someone else, Mehboob will kill me and if I stay with Mehboob, he will make my life hell. My career as a cricketer has also been finished.” According to the family, due to Mehboob’s instigation and threat, the victim stole gold ornaments worth Rs 1.5 lakh from the house and gave it to Mehboob. She also stole the cash and gave it to the cricket coach.

The college management informed the police commissioner about the entire matter after the Hindu girl’s father narrated the whole incident to the college management. The police have started an investigation from the angle of love jihad in this case. Mehboob has been arrested by the police and his interrogation is underway. On the other hand, the police have also launched a search operation to trace the missing girl.