On the 2nd of July, Delhi Police stated that a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man in Gurugram. The accused was identified as Salman.

The Police added that the accused was known to the complainant as both of them worked together in a toy factory in Delhi. The official said, “It has been alleged that the girl was allegedly raped by one Salman. Both the complainant and the accused knew each other. They both work in the same factory.”

As per media reports, the accused Salman raped the minor girl after spiking her cold drink. DCP outer district, Harendra Kumar Singh, stated that the victim approached the police on the 1st of July after which the accused was arrested.

As per ANI, the alleged incident took place on the 29th of June. Apparently, the accused Salman took the minor girl to his brother’s house in Gurugram. It is alleged that there he gave the victim a spiked cold drink, after which she fainted. Reportedly, when she woke up, she had no clothes on her body.

As per the girl’s complaint, the accused did this with her at least 2-3 times. She also added that Salman used to threaten and blackmail her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

The Police officials stated that a case was registered at Mundka Police Station on the 1st of July under various sections of the IPC including charges of rape and the POCSO act. The statement of the victim was recorded before the Magistrate under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Subsequently, the accused Salman was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

DCP Singh said, “Case registered on July 1 u/s of IPC Rape &POCSO Act at PS Mundka. Statement of the victim recorded before Magistrate u/s 164 CrPC. Accused has been arrested & sent to judicial custody.”

Similar past incident

Earlier, on the 17th of June, a similar case came to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district.

Back then, Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP), Dinesh Kumar Singh informed that an FIR under IPC sections 376/511 for rape attempt was lodged at Haidergarh police station on the girl’s complaint.

He added that the medical examination of the girl was done earlier. However, before her statement could be recorded in front of the judicial magistrate, the police were informed about her suicide.

Reportedly, five days after her complaint about a rape attempt, the victim committed suicide. Her family members alleged that the girl committed suicide because of the delay in the arrest of the accused. In the meantime, she was also facing mockery by the accused.

They added that the victim was very depressed by the incident and reportedly decided to end her life.

Barabanki SP Singh stated that the investigation officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Yogendra Pratap Singh was suspended reportedly for negligence in the case investigation. Later, a departmental inquiry was also initiated against him.