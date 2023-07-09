Following the signing of significant defence deals with the United States during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit there, India is expected to sign a deal with France now to purchase the naval/marine version of the Rafale fighter jets. The final decision is likely to be made at the defence acquisition council meeting before Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for France next week. PM Modi will be in France on July 13-14 as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss a broad range of issues, including joint production of military platforms, the prospective purchase of Rafale-Marine (Rafale M) fighter jets for the Indian Navy’s indigenously-made INS Vikrant aircraft carrier, nuclear reactors, and deeper cooperation in space, among others.

After trials at the navy’s shore-based test facility (STBF) in Goa last year, the Indian Navy reportedly picked the twin-engine, canard delta-wing multirole Rafale-M over Boeing’s F/A-18 Block III ‘Super Hornet’. Although there is little information about the price, media reports suggest that Rafale-M will be cheaper than the version bought by the Indian Air Force earlier.

The fighter planes are likely to be acquired through a government-to-government deal rather than through an open tender process to facilitate the process and save time as well.

As a short-term solution, the Indian Navy has been looking into options to replace its ageing MiG-29K. As a long-term solution to its need for carrier-based fighters, India continues to be working on developing its own Twin-Engine Deck-Based fighters (TEDBF). However, because it will be some time before the aircraft is developed in-house, the Navy is reportedly opting to move ahead with the acquisition to meet its aviation requirements.

Rafale and Rafale-M: The benefit of commonality

By the end of 2022, France had delivered all 36 Rafale fighter jets to India. The two Rafale fighter jet variants—Rafale and Rafale-M—share more than 80% of their components. Reports suggest that this would contribute to commonality in repairs and maintenance for Rafale fighter jets with the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. Furthermore, the Indian Air Force already operates 36 Rafale fighter jets from two bases in India. Rafale pilot training for the two services can also be common to an extent.

PM Modi’s France visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Paris on July 13. He will be welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

On the first day, PM Modi is expected to address a diaspora event at La Seine Musicale, a performing arts centre located on IIe Seguin island in the scenic Seine River in the western suburbs of Paris. The La Siene Musicale is at present hosting the “Namaste France” Festival, which is organised by the Indian Embassy in France and the Ministry of Culture.

Later, President Macron will be hosting PM Modi for a private dinner at his official residence, the Elysee Palace.

Both leaders will discuss pertinent bilateral issues and those of global concern during this private dinner, and formal delegation-level talks are scheduled after the Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees in the presence of President Macron on July 14.

On the ground, a 269-man contingent of the Indian Army from the Punjab Regiment and Rajputana Rifles will take part in the parade, while one Indian Air Force Rafale fighter will be the star of the show, with three others joining it for a formation.

The Indian Navy Marching Contingent, as part of the Tri services contingent, arrived in France to participate in the Bastille Day Parade to be held in Paris on 14 July. The Navy team on parade will comprise of four officers and 64 sailors.



The Indian Navy will also be represented at the event by INS Chennai, an indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer. The ship’s crew will be present at the Bastille Day celebrations in Brest.