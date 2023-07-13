On Tuesday, 11th July 2023, Shankar Prasad Dey, a 55-year-old district liaison head of Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra and block president of Gram Raksha Dal, was shot dead in the Dumma village, located in the East Tundi block area of Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Shankar, known for his active role in curbing cow smuggling in the Tundi area, was reportedly targeted by unidentified assailants.

The incident took place late Tuesday night when Shankar was en route to the Gram Raksha Dal’s checkpost in Shaharpura to attend to his regular duty. Between Hathsara and Dumma villages, near a pond, the assailants caught him and fired six bullets into his chest at close range. Tragically, his lifeless body remained undiscovered until around 5 am when Chintamani Dey, the deputy head of the panchayat, stumbled upon it while passing by.

Shankar’s family members have alleged the involvement of a contract shooter in his murder. The local Hindu community is outraged by this shocking incident, and on Wednesday, 12th July 2023, they expressed their anger by blocking the Govindpur-Sahibganj road for an hour. The body of Shankar Prasad Dey was placed in the middle of the road during the protest. The former head of Mairanwatand panchayat, Vipin, and BJP OBC Morcha district president, Mahadev Kumbhkar, were contacted by the police station in charge, who assured swift action in apprehending the culprits.

In connection with the murder of Shankar Dey, his son Madhusudan Dey has accused 11 individuals, including his cousins Mihir Dey, Umesh Dey, and Susen Dey, all residing in Dumma village. The police have detained Umesh and Susen for interrogation as part of their ongoing investigation.

The tragic killing of Shankar Prasad Dey highlights the dangerous risks faced by those working to curb cow smuggling in the region. Shankar’s dedication to protecting cows from being smuggled and slaughtered has been cut short by this heinous act, leaving a void in the community he served.

It is important to note that Jharkhand is currently under Congress rule, and the state government has faced criticism for its alleged negligence towards repeated incidents of violence and crime. This incident adds to concerns regarding the prevailing law and order situation in the state.