Months after a Delhi court framed murder and conspiracy charges against Tahir Hussain for the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots, the ex-AAP councillor was granted bail on Wednesday (July 12) by the Delhi High Court.

In a tweet, LawBeat informed that Hussain was granted bail in 5 cases registered against him concerning the anti-Hindu Delhi riots. The matter was heard by a single Judge Bench of Justice Anish Dayal.

While hearing the matter, the court said, “Bail is granted in all the five FIRs subject to certain conditions.”

As per a report by Live Law, a total of 11 FIRs were registered against Tahir Hussain in connection to the Delhi riots. Although he has been granted bail in 5 cases, he will remain in judicial custody over other cases lodged against him.

It must be mentioned that the ex-AAP councillor was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for attempting to commit a large conspiracy during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

On Thursday (March 23), the Karkardooma court in Delhi framed murder and conspiracy charges against Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain and ten others for the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

They were charged under sections 147, 148, 153A, 302, 365, 120B, 149 & 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Tahir Hussain was additionally booked under IPC Sections 104,109 and 505.

Role of Tahir Hussain in the Delhi Riots

OpIndia had earlier reported how Tahir Hussain confessed in a disclosure statement that he chose his house as a launchpad for the riots. Given that his house was a high-rise building and was under construction at that time, it was easy to collect stones and bricks without raising any suspicion.

While gearing up for the riots and collecting ammunition to teach Hindus a lesson, Tahir Hussain instructed his supporters to be “ready for anything and in every manner” and also ensure that all the CCTV cameras in the area were broken (so the evidence of the riots could not be captured).