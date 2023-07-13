Thursday, July 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWe are planning to introduce the bill to ban polygamy in the upcoming assembly...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

We are planning to introduce the bill to ban polygamy in the upcoming assembly session: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that UCC is a larger subject and polygamy is just a part of it. He said that while work on UCC is going on at the central level, the state wants to ban polygamy immediately.

OpIndia Staff
13

The chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again reiterated his commitment to ban polygamy and informed that his government will soon bring the bill to the state assembly to ban the practice. The bill will be tabled after the expert committee formed the purpose submits its bill.

Talking to the media, the Assam CM stated, “If the expert committee give the report, before that, then we want to introduce it in the upcoming assembly session in September. If for some reason we could not do it, then, we will do it in the January assembly session.”

When asked about political opposition to the proposed Uniform Civil Code, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that UCC is a larger subject and polygamy is just a part of it. He said that while work on UCC is going on at the central level, the state wants to ban polygamy immediately.

“UCC is a matter which will be decided by the parliament and of course, state can also take the call with the assent of the president. So, UCC involves various issues. The law commission is looking at it. The parliamentary committee is looking at it and the Assam government has already conveyed that we are in support of UCC,” he responded to a question regarding the objection of the opposition parties to the Uniform Civil Code.

He added, “Pending the decision on UCC, we want to take out one segment of UCC that is polygamy. So, in Assam, we want to ban polygamy immediately.”

Notably, the chief minister’s significant declaration came after his administration established a panel in May to assess the validity of a legislative measure to outlaw the tradition of polygamy. Justice Rumi Phukan, a retired judge from the Gauhati High Court, is the chairperson of the four-person panel. The other members are Gauhati High Court attorney Nekibur Zaman, Assam Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli and Assam Advocate General Debajit Saikia.

The committee was tasked with scrutinising the provisions of The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937, as well as Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, in relation to the directive principle of state policy for a uniform civil code. The government had said that the committee will engage in extensive discussions with all stakeholders, including legal experts, to arrive at a well-informed decision.

On 11 July, he asserted that polygamy needed to be ended for the benefit of Muslim women. He emphasised that women would greatly benefit from the law since it would grant them equal property rights. “UCC means that polygamy should be stopped and women should get equal rights in property. For the upliftment of Muslim women, it is necessary to end polygamy. Besides this UCC will equate these women with men,” he proclaimed.

Notably, Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the new law will ban both direct and indirect polygamy.  While Muslim men are allowed to marry up to four women, the same is not allowed for other religions, and some non-Muslim men circumvent this by keeping women without formal marriage. The CM said that many men keep other wives without marriage, and this is worse than direct polygamy. Calling it de-facto polygamy, he had said that the govt wants to end both formal and informal polygamy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Journalist Sheela Bhatt affirms PM Modi’s MA degree, says ‘he was very focused on studies, shared mentor with him in 1981’

OpIndia Staff -
"Modi was studying MA part 2 and was studious disciple of Prof Sheth who was also my mentor. I also know a classmate of his who is a lawyer now. When Congress and AAP began claiming that Modi is an illiterate, I had asked her to speak up but she chose to keep mum," Bhatt said.
News Reports

Modi in France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Paris, here are the scheduled events of the 2-day visit

Shraddha Pandey -
Prime Minister Modi is the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade which is scheduled for July 14. The annual Bastille Day Parade is a massive military display commemorating the historic French Revolution. It honours France's national pride while showcasing the country's military prowess.

As PM Narendra Modi gears up for his state visit to France, here is how the leftist politician-media nexus can play spoilsport

‘Green color schools, green uniforms too’: Odisha govt’s plan to provide free uniforms to class 9 and 10 students irks Opposition, read why

Why do roads cave in? The reasons behind those scary-looking big holes on city roads that swallow cars

ISRO all set for the launch of Chandrayaan-3: Here’s all you need to know about India’s third moon mission

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,337FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com