Earlier in the day, OpIndia accessed the FIR filed in the brutal killing of Bajrang Dal activist Pradeep Kumar. Kumar was the third Hindu who fell prey to Islamist violence that convulsed Haryana on July 31 following an attack on a Hindu precession in the Nuh district.

The FIR was filed by Pawan Kumar, another Bajrang Dal activist who was accompanying Pradeep Kumar when he was attacked and killed. Pawan Kumar, in his complaint named one Javed Ahmed as the prime accused. OpIndia in its report gave ample evidence to prove that the accused Javed Ahmed is a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Now, according to new details that have emerged in the case, Javed Ahmed, the AAP leader, also has links with Tauseef, the prime accused in the Nikita Tomar murder case. Javed Ahmed is the uncle of Tauseef alias Sajeed, who was caught on camera shooting Nikita Tomar.

It may be recalled that in October 2020, a 21-year-old student named Nikita Tomar was shot dead in full public view by two men outside the Aggarwal College in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. The brutal murder made national headlines after CCTV footage of the murder emerged. The family of Nikita Tomar had alleged that Tauseef was forcing her to convert to Islam and marry him.

The accused had allegedly started hounding her and pressuring her to embrace Islam. The relative confirmed that the accused initially wanted to abduct her but killed her when she resisted his demands.

As the investigation into the case progressed, details of Tauseef’s political connections came to the fore.

OpIndia had then, in one of its reports on Nikita Tomar’s murder case detailed how Tauseef’s uncle Javed Ahmed had out rightly denied the allegations of Love Jihad and said that there was no angle of religious conversion in the matter. That time, Javed Ahmed had contested the election from Sohna on Bahujan Samaj Party’s ticket.

In fact, a report published by Dainik Bhaskar in the year 2020, when the Nikita Tomar murder happened, also identified Javed Ahmed, who was then a Bahujan Samaj Party leader, as Tauseef’s uncle. The report shared the picture of Javed Ahmed and carried the headline in Hindi, which roughly translated to “Nikita Tomar murder: Tauseef’s uncle BSP leader Javed Ahmed joins investigation, records statement.”

Screenshot of the Dainik Bhaskar report published in 2020, soon after the murder of Nikita Tomar

Another report published by Newstrack also identified Javed Ahmed as Tauseef’s uncle. Since he was associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party then (in 2020), these reports mention him as a BSP leader.

On March 14, 2022, however, Javed Ahmed who was previously Sohna assembly’s BSP candidate joined AAP during an event held at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters in Delhi.

हरियाणा से कई नेता आम आदमी पार्टी में हुए शामिल।



समालखा से पूर्व निर्दलीय विधायक रविंद्र मछरौली आम आदमी पार्टी में हुए शामिल।



सोहना से BSP से चुनाव लड़ 40,000 वोट लेने वाले जावेद अहमद आम आदमी पार्टी में हुए शामिल। pic.twitter.com/CcRKmbJNNy — AAP Haryana (@AAPHaryana) March 14, 2022

While searching, OpIndia also came across a press note released by the Aam Aadmi Party, Haryana unit on August 2, 2022, which announced Javed Ahmed’s appointment as the state coordinator of AAP’s minority cell.

AAP leader Javed Ahmed’s link with Nikita Tomar’s murder accused Tauseef and the Congress connection

Interestingly, OpIndia also accessed a photo where AAP leader Javed Ahmed is seen sitting with his brother and Congress leader Zakir Hussain.

AAP leader Javed Ahmed with brother and Congress leader Zakir Hussain

It may be noted here that while covering the Nikita Tomar murder case, OpIndia had detailed how Tauseef, the prime accused in the case, reportedly belongs to a family of influential Congress politicians.

Here it would be interesting to note that Zakir Hussain, whom you can see sitting beside AAP leader Javed Ahmed in the picture above is the father of Tauseef, accused of killing Nikita.

According to reports, Tauseef is the grandson of Kabir Ahmed, a Congress leader who was elected as an MLA from Haryana’s Nuh constituency in 1975 and from the Tauru constituency in 1982. He continued to be Khanpur and Raisika village sarpanch for almost 20 years. Khanpur and Raisika are located in Nuh Tehsil of Mewat district in Haryana.

Moreover, Tauseef’s late uncle Khurshid Ahmad was a Congress MP of Haryana and was an ex-Cabinet minister of Haryana. Khurshid Ahmed’s son and Taufeeq’s cousin brother Aftab Ahmed was elected as MLA from Nuh, Mewat on the ticket of the Congress Party and has been a Minister as well.

Report published by Zee News in 2020 explaining Nikita Tomar’s murder accused Tauseef’s Congress connection

So with the information shared above, it is evidently clear that the AAP leader Javed Ahmed, who is currently the prime accused in the Pradeep Kumar murder case is a close relative of Tauseef, the prime accused in the Nikita Tomar murder case and belongs to a family of Congress veterans and leaders.

AAP leader Javed Ahmed led the Islamist mob which killed Pradeep Kumar during Nuh violence: What does the FIR say

Notably, the FIR filed in the Bajrang Dal activist Pradeep Kumar’s murder case, whom Islamists ruthlessly killed him on the intervening night of July 31 (Monday) and August 1 (Tuesday), while he was returning from the police station during the Nuh violence, the complainant, Pawan Kumar, stated that the mob had launched the vicious attack on Pradeep Kumar and other Bajrang Dal members accompanying him, on Javed Ahmed’s orders.

Pawan Kumar further stated that Javed Ahmed, who was leading the mob shouted- “Kill them all, I will take care of the consequences.”

“Responding to the clarion call made by Javed Ahmed, 20-25 Islamists armed with iron rods, stones, guns and other weapons rushed towards us and started thrashing us,” he added in the FIR.

Since the FIR only mentioned the name of the accused, OpIndia, in its effort to try and get some more information about him, spoke to the complainant Pawan Kumar.

Pawan Kumar confirmed to OpIndia that Javed Ahmed in no other than the Aam Aadmi Party leader from the Sohna constituency in Haryana. He said that he was the one who had orchestrated the crowd and instigated them to launch a murderous attack on Pradeep Kumar and other Bajrang Dal activists.

Pawan Kumar continued, “The Islamist mob responded to his clarion call and charged at us and other defenceless Hindus present there while shouting ‘Allah hu Abar’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.”

When we asked Pawan Kumar if he was certain that the AAP leader was leading the Islamists, he responded in the affirmative. He claimed that he recognises him very well since he has often seen him and his family members moving around through the lanes of Haryana’s Sohna district.