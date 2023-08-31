The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 31st August, directed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to provide his estranged wife Payal Abdullah a monthly maintenance of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Justice Subramonium Prasad additionally ordered Abdullah to pay 60,000 per month for his son’s education.

The order was issued in response to a petition filed by Payal Abdullah in July 2018 in which she challenged an order issued by the trial court on April 26, 2018.

The trial court awarded provisional maintenance of Rs 75,000 per month to Payal Abdullah and Rs 25,000 to their son till he turned 18 in proceedings under the provisions of section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Payal Abdullah petitioned the High Court for a raise.

She stated that the maintenance granted was insufficient and that their sons were not old enough to take care of their own bills and must rely on their parents to fund their education and everyday living expenses.

In 2016, a trial court dismissed Omar Abdullah’s divorce petition, ruling that he had been unable to prove an “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage” and his claims of “cruelty or desertion.”

Reportedly, Abdullah has filed an appeal with the Delhi High Court against this ruling.