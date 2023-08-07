On Sunday (August 6), a large cache of explosives was recovered by the police near Radipur village in the Rampurhat subdivision in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.

As per reports, the cops raided an abandoned house based on a tipoff and found 12000 pieces of gelatin sticks packed in 60 boxes.

While speaking about the matter, a police official informed, “Upon receiving information from a source, the police of Rampurhat police station recovered approximately 12000 pieces of gelatin sticks in about 60 boxes from an abandoned house close to Radipur village under the jurisdiction of Rampurhat police station.”

The police have also registered a suo-motu case based on the complaint of the Investigating Officer (IO). In the meantime, the cops seized the house, where the large cache of explosives was found. The identity of the house owner is yet to be ascertained

Earlier in June this year, the West Bengal police recovered bomb-making material in 24 Parganas’ Bhangar. A total of seven bags filled with husk-like material were recovered.

West Bengal has become a hub of crude bomb-making

The Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal has become the hub for the ‘crude bomb’ cottage industry and children in the poor and marginalised areas of the State are paying the price for it, reported Indian Express.

The newspaper interviewed the families of 24 victims, who had either lost their lives in crude bomb attacks or been gravely injured between 2021 and 2022. The incidents took place across 5 districts of West Bengal, namely, North 24 Parganas, Burdwan, Birbhum, Malda, and South 24 Parganas.

Bomb-making has become a profitable business due to the easy accessibility and procurement of raw materials. Crude bombs, such as the commonly used “Peto” and “Lal Sada,” are priced at an average of just over ₹150 in rural areas, making them a cost-effective choice for criminal activities.