

Subramanian Swamy and Kapil Sibal, who have historically found themselves at opposite ends of the spectrum, have now forged an unexpected alliance. Notably, Kapil Sibal, a former Congress leader, has previously represented clients against Subramanian Swamy in various legal battles, including cases involving Rahul Gandhi and the 2G controversy. However, the tables have turned, as Sibal is set to defend Swamy in a defamation lawsuit brought forth by Tajinderpal Singh Bagga.

In the ongoing National Herald case, Subramanian Swamy finds himself pitted against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Interestingly, Kapil Sibal has been on the opposing side, representing Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in court. However, a twist has occurred, as Sibal is now set to advocate for Subramanian Swamy’s perspective in court, addressing the allegations raised by BJP leader Tajinderpal Singh Bagga.

In a significant development, Kapil Sibal has submitted a formal request to the Delhi High Court, expressing his intention to represent Subramanian Swamy’s viewpoint within the courtroom. Sibal informed the court that he is presently engaged in presenting arguments in the hearing of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court. As a result, he sought an extension to accommodate his appearance before the High Court on this matter. Following this submission, the court has scheduled the next hearing for October 4th in relation to this case.

On the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Subramanian Swamy made allegations asserting that Tajinder Bagga had a history of undergoing multiple jail terms before joining the BJP and despite this background of Bagga, the BJP appointed him to a prominent position. In response, Bagga hinted at taking legal recourse and subsequently initiated a criminal defamation lawsuit against Swamy.

Following the issuance of a summons by the trial court, Subramanian Swamy contested this decision by appealing to the Delhi High Court. On April 4, 2023, the High Court took action by suspending the summons. Presently, the case is under the jurisdiction of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma in the judicial proceedings. However, a significant development is anticipated on October 4, 2023, when Kapil Sibal is set to advocate for his client in this particular case.

It is notable that Subramanian Swamy’s opposition to Kapil Sibal is not a new phenomenon. Kapil Sibal was a minister in the Congress-led UPA’s government headed by Dr Manmohan Singh. He was also considered a loyalist of Rahul Gandhi who claimed to be a Shiv Bhakt during his temple run before the Gujarat Assembly Elections of 2017. At that time, Subramanian Swamy had tweeted, “Kapil Sibal will be defending the claim of Sunni Wakf Board against Ram Mandir for fat fee. Some Shiva Bakhts!!”

Kapil Sibal will be defending the claim of Sunni Wakf Board against Ram Mandir for fat fee. Some Shiva Bakhts!! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 5, 2017

This tweet by Swamy came when the Ram Mandir case came to the Supreme Court for a hearing. In an interview given to The Sunday Guardian, in December 2017, Swamy had alleged that Kapil Sibal lied in the courtroom. Swamy said, “They (the Muslim side) are trying to delay the case by raising false issues. Sibal lied in court that the hearing of the case should be deferred as they did not receive the required documents from our side. But we had submitted those documents and we showed him the signatures of his junior lawyers receiving those documents. Upon this, he simply said that somehow those documents had not reached him.”

On 12th April 2014, right in the middle of the run-up for the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, Swamy accused Kapil Sibal of hiding information about the companies held by his wife. Kapil Sibal was contesting the election from the Chandni Chowk constituency. In a formal complaint addressed to Election Commissioner HS Brahma, Subramanian Swamy made an allegation against Sibal. Swamy claimed that Sibal had deliberately omitted the disclosure of assets and liabilities pertaining to a minimum of three companies owned by his spouse in his affidavit.

Swamy said in his petition, “The failure to disclose these companies especially since they are of substantial assets, is serious perjury under criminal law…please forward this complaint with the Election Commission’s recommendation to the magistrate concerned to take cognisance and issue due process.” Sibal dismissed the accusation by stating that if Swamy identified any undisclosed assets belonging to his wife, he was prepared to give them away to Swamy without any cost.

It is notable that Kapil Sibal resigned from the Congress party in May last year, and was a vocal member of the G-23 group in the party before that, the group of 23 senior dissenting leaders demanding internal reforms. He subsequently contested for Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate supported by Samajwadi Party, and was elected to the upper house.