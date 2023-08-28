Maharashtra: MLA Bachchu Kadu to send legal notice to Sachin Tendulkar for promoting online gaming

Prahar Sanghatana’s MLA Bachchu Kadu is taking steps to serve a legal notice to retired Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The notice is being prepared against Tendulkar due to his endorsement of online gaming apps. Kadu contends that such apps foster addictive behaviours among young individuals, leading to substantial financial losses.

Bachchu Kadu said, “We will send a notice to Sachin Tendulkar on the 30th of August 2023. We had given him time till the 30th. Till now, he has not clarified any of his positions in this regard. So we are going to send him a notice through a lawyer.”

Bachchu Kadu added, “There exist guidelines regulating the advertising choices of Bharat Ratna recipients, outlining permissible and restricted endorsements. Therefore, if influential figures employ their status to promote online gaming to vulnerable youth solely for financial gain, we will voice our dissent. On the 30th, we will clarify the direction of our agitation.”

It is notable that the Bharat Ratna awardee cannot use his Bharat Ratna award to endorse any product. The rule book says, “The honour does not confer any pre- or post-nominal titles or letters; recipients are constitutionally prohibited from using the award name as a title or post-nominal.” This means that brands endorsed by Sachin Tendulkar cannot use any title or words like “Brand name Ratna” while making advertisements.

Criticism of celebrities endorsing online gaming applications is not a new phenomenon in Maharashtra. Just a couple of days ago, A protest was organised on Saturday, 26th August, by the Untouched India Foundation, against Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) outside his “Mannat” bungalow in Mumbai. The protest was against a recently released ad wherein the Bollywood actor is seen promoting online gaming.

In July 2023, a man from Nashik city in Maharashtra launched a unique initiative targeting Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn for promoting online casino games. The man categorically stated that online games in which youth lose money should be banned.

The viral video of this man from Nashik came at a time when a person in Maharashtra lost around 58 crores in an online game. There are many more cases where individuals have lost their hard-earned life deposits in these online games, many of whom, unfortunately, ended their lives as a result of it. While many others have ended up being caught in a debt trap.

Earlier, in June, this year, a man named Vilas Prataprao Shinde from Nanded City in Maharashtra wrote a letter to Ajay Devgn asking him how much money he has won playing online on Junglee Rummy. He claimed that he is not sure whether the Singham star plays the game, however, he influences young minds to play this addictive and destructive game.

Now, a similar appeal is made by MLA Bachchu Kadu to Sachin Tendulkar. If Sachin Tendulkar does not clear his stand till 30th August 2023, the MLA will send a legal notice to him. Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu is known for his Prahar Sanghatana, a regional political party in the state. Kadu has been a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Maharashtra and has been known for his vocal opinions on various social and political issues. He has represented the Achalpur constituency in the Amravati district since 2004. Currently, he is supporting the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.