On August 4, 2023 (Friday), OpIndia accessed the FIR filed in the brutal killing of Bajrang Dal activist Pradeep Kumar. Kumar was the third Hindu who fell prey to Islamist violence that convulsed Haryana on July 31 following an attack on a Hindu precession in the Nuh district.

The FIR was filed by Pawan Kumar, another Bajrang Dal activist who was accompanying Pradeep Kumar when he was attacked and killed. Pawan Kumar, in his complaint named one Javed Ahmed as the prime accused. OpIndia in its report gave ample evidence to prove that the accused Javed Ahmed is a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP leader Javed Ahmed led the Islamist mob which killed Pradeep Kumar during Nuh violence: What does the FIR say

Notably, in the FIR filed in the Bajrang Dal activist Pradeep Kumar’s murder case, whom Islamists ruthlessly killed on the intervening night of July 31 (Monday) and August 1 (Tuesday), while he was returning from the police station during the Nuh violence, the complainant, Pawan Kumar, stated that the mob had launched the vicious attack on Pradeep Kumar and other Bajrang Dal members accompanying him, on Javed Ahmed’s orders.

Pawan Kumar further stated that Javed Ahmed, who was leading the mob shouted- “Kill them all, I will take care of the consequences.”

“Responding to the clarion call made by Javed Ahmed, 20-25 Islamists armed with iron rods, stones, guns and other weapons rushed towards us and started thrashing us,” he added in the FIR.

Since the FIR only mentioned the name of the accused, OpIndia, in its effort to try and get some more information about him, spoke to the complainant Pawan Kumar.

Pawan Kumar confirmed to OpIndia that Javed Ahmed in no other than the Aam Aadmi Party leader from the Sohna constituency in Haryana. He said that he was the one who had orchestrated the crowd and instigated them to launch a murderous attack on Pradeep Kumar and other Bajrang Dal activists.

Pawan Kumar continued, “The Islamist mob responded to his clarion call and charged at us and other defenceless Hindus present there while shouting ‘Allah hu Abar’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.”

When we asked Pawan Kumar if he was certain that the AAP leader was leading the Islamists, he responded in the affirmative. He claimed that he recognises him very well since he has often seen him and his family members moving around through the lanes of Haryana’s Sohna district.

This is not the first time, though, when an Aam Aadmi Party leader’s name has emerged as the prime accused of instigating and orchestrating violence. A basic Google search could break open Pandora’s box that would reveal how several such AAP leaders’ hands have been soaked in the blood of hundreds of innocent people who have fallen prey to their hate politics.

Ironically, when Aam Aadmi Party first entered politics in 2012, they positioned themselves as champions of peace and brotherhood and crusaders against corruption, but over time, the party leaders have done exactly the reverse. Be it the 2020 anti-Hindi Delhi riots or the 2022 Jahangirpuri riots or the 2015 attack on the Delhi Burari police station, AAP leader’s names have emerged as the masterminds behind each such anti-India, anti-Hindu plot.

Former AAP leader Tahir Hussain involved in 2020 Delhi anti-Hindu riots

On the 24th and 25th of February 2020, India’s national capital Delhi saw large-scale anti-Hindu riots which marked the culmination of the hostility, hatred, and anger spread by the anti-CAA protests by the Islamists in Shaheen Bagh and other areas. Shahdara, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Brahmapuri, and other parts of northeast Delhi witnessed violence perpetrated by the Islamists. 53 people died in these riots while more than 200 people were left injured.

The damage to the property in these riots had been enormous. An Intelligence Bureau Constable was murdered in the riots along with a Head Constable of the Delhi Police. A Hindu man Dilbar Negi was burnt to death after his hands and legs were chopped off by Jihadis.

Investigation into the case revealed how Tahir Hussain, a politician of the Aam Aadmi Party and sitting councillor in EDMC played a pivotal role in the incident. A charge sheet filed by Delhi Police has revealed that Tahir Hussain orchestrated the anti-Hindu riots in February 2020 in the national capital. He is also accused of leading a mob from his house and masjid which led to IB officer Ankit Sharma’s murder.

OpIndia had earlier reported how Tahir Hussain confessed in a disclosure statement that he chose his house as a launchpad for the riots. It is alleged that he, along with his followers, threw stones, acid packs, petrol bombs and more from the roof of Hussain’s house at the crowd. Given that his house was a high-rise building and was under construction at that time, it was easy to collect stones and bricks without raising any suspicion.

While gearing up for the riots and collecting ammunition to teach Hindus a lesson, Tahir Hussain instructed his supporters to be “ready for anything and in every manner” and also ensure that all the CCTV cameras in the area were broken (so the evidence of the riots could not be captured).

In his confession, Tahir Hussain also said that the extremist Islamic group Popular Front of India (PFI) helped him in the planning and arranging of funds.

Besides, Tahir Hussain, Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan had also emerged as the key instigator leading to the 2020 Delhi anti-Hindu riots. In December 2019, Amanatullah Khan was spotted at the venue where the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.

In March 2020, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan came out in defence of Tahir Hussain. He raised the issue of Muslim victimhood to assert that Tahir Hussain was innocent and was being framed by the government because of his faith.

Jahangirpuri riots and AAP’s involvement

On April 16 2022, a Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by Islamists in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi. The procession was moving peacefully but was stopped by one Ansar Sheikh and his accomplice near the Jama Masjid. They initiated an argument, which quickly escalated into stone-pelting, resulting in a stampede in the procession. According to the FIR, the police attempted to take control of the situation, but Islamists disregarded the orders and set vehicles on fire. They also pelted stones and glass bottles at the Hindu devotees. Later, a video of an Islamist named Sonu Chikna, firing shots at the procession, went viral on social media.

Ansar Sheikh was named as the main conspirator of the violence that erupted in New Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.

A day after Ansar was sent to police custody, several proofs emerged of his association with the Aam Aadmi Party. In fact, several pictures surfaced on social media, which showed Ansar being garlanded by people. He was seen wearing the cap of the Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP leader MLAs convicted in 2015 rioting, instigating mob case

On February 2, 2015, a mob barged inside the Burari police station in north Delhi and assaulted several policemen with the objective of assault, rioting and damaging public property.

Last year, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court convicted two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Sanjeev Jha, along with 15 others, for being part of a mob that attacked policemen at Burari police station in north Delhi in 2015. The court said that both AAP leaders had played a major role in provoking and instigating the crowd.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha

The MLAs were part of a mob that attacked policemen at Burari police station in Delhi in February 2015 over allegations that the police is not acting in a kidnapping case. Police said that the mob was asking them to hand over the accused persons to them so that they themselves can act against the accused. When denied, the mob attacked the on-duty police officers.

The court noted that the 2 MLAs were not only a part of the mob, but they were actively provoking and instigating the crowd.

The prosecution witnesses claimed that both the MLAs and their supporters were saying that “policewalo ko sabak sikhane ka samay aa gaya hai”, the court order read.