Rahul Gandhi, the prince whom the Congress party launches and relaunches prior to every election in the country is presently in Ladakh ahead of the elections for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-Kargil). The Congress leader shared pictures of his bike ride to Pangong Lake on his social media pages.

Rahul Gandhi the owner-operator of ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ is in Ladakh at a time when Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh is witnessing the worst natural calamity in the last 50 years. While the flash floods and subsequent landslides have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh claiming more than 70 lives, the Gandhi scion has been busy riding his sports bike to Pangong Lake, getting photoshoots done, meeting party workers, and watching football matches in Leh, Ladakh.

During his Ladakh visit, Rahul Gandhi did not forget to rake up the China issue claiming that the Chinese Army forcefully entered the Indian territory and grabbed the grazing land.

#WATCH | " Here, the concern is of course China has taken away the land…people have said that China's army has entered the area and their grazing land was taken away but PM said that not an inch of land was taken away, but this is not true, you can ask anyone here…": Rahul… pic.twitter.com/quIGZHpHqP — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023

It is, however, not a new thing for Rahul Gandhi who aspires to become the Prime Minister of India to ignore his responsibilities as a public representative. Every time the Congress party is faced with a crisis its prince Rahul Gandhi leaves for foreign trips.

The Congress party has been overtly promoting Rahul Gandhi’s tourism in neighouring Ladakh projecting the Gandhi scion as a ‘dynamic’ mass hero who rides sports bikes reaches out to people and raises their issues. While the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh is facing “Tabahi ka Manzar”, the Congress party is glorifying Rahul Gandhi’s “Mohabbat Ka Safarnama”.

Congress party’s social media is rife with videos and pictures of Rahul Gandhi’s tourism in Ladakh, the party has hardly talked about the tragedy in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh exhibiting its ‘seriousness’ in serving the people.

It is pertinent to note that Himachal Pradesh has been declared as a natural calamity-affected area as the state has been ravaged by flash floods, cloudbursts, slope failures etc incurring a loss of lives and property. Shimla, the popular tourist destination in the state has been one of the worst sufferers of natural calamity in the state. According to the state government, the state has suffered losses worth Rs 10,000 crore since the start of the monsoon season this year. In addition, Public Works Department (PWD) endured losses worth Rs 2, 421 crore and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) faced a loss of around Rs 1000 crore.

Although several media reports and Congress supporters claimed that Rahul Gandhi would be visiting Himachal Pradesh on August 16 and meet the affected locals, the Congress leader did not show up, but rather prioritised planning for the election of the 30-member LAHDC-Kargil on August 25.

Rahul Gandhi Ji will visit Himachal Pradesh on 16th August to assess the flood situation and he will meet people and families who lost properties and their family members. pic.twitter.com/d9NMacMmAQ — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) August 14, 2023

Rahul Gandhi’s neglect of Himachal Pradesh’s plight is not surprising at all since Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of the Congress-ruled state himself has been busy blaming the Bihari masons and laborers for the destruction caused by excessive rainfalls and landslides. As reported earlier, CM Sukhu in an interview said that ‘Bihari architects’ come here and construct a floor on the floor.

While the Congress party persists in hailing Rahul Gandhi as the ‘JanNayaka’, the leader only tries to be one where elections are scheduled to be held if not leaving for foreign trips already.

Apparently, Rahul Gandhi showers his ‘Mohabbat’ only when there are elections in a particular state and after securing victory or moral victory, the Gandhi scion turns oblivious to the issues and plights of the people of that state.

Even in the Congress party’s efforts to present Rahul Gandhi as a dynamic ‘young’ leader venturing out on his sports bike, the BJP took the opportunity to compliment the Gandhi scion for promoting the magnificent roads constructed in the Himalayan region under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video wherein an old clip of Ladakh roads from 2012 and the recent clip of Rahul Gandhi riding his KTM sports bike on a smooth road en route Pangong Lake as he thanked Rahul Gandhi “for promoting excellent roads of Ladakh built by the Narendra Modi government.”

Thanks to Rahul Gandhi for promoting excellent roads of Ladakh built by the @narendramodi govt. Earlier, he also showcased how Tourism is booming in Kashmir Valley & reminded all that our "National Flag" can be peacefully hoisted at Lal Chowk in Srinagar now! pic.twitter.com/vta6HEUnXM — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 19, 2023

While Rahul Gandhi is busy ‘reinventing‘ himself ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the impact of the Congress leader’s neglect of the states ruled by his party be it Himachal Pradesh as the state faces its worst natural crisis or Rajasthan, where crimes against women have witnessed a dramatic surge, might reflect in the next elections in these states.