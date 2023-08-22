After the arrest of a Delhi government official accused of raping a minor for several months, NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kanoongo expressed concern over Kejriwal’s approach and asked him what purpose does it serve him to save the accused in this heinous case.

Stating that this is not an ordinary case, Kanoongo claimed that the incident could be a “case of trafficking”. He flagged serious violations of the Supreme Court order and asserted that details of the minor are not available with the Child Welfare Committee.

He said, “According to our information, the father of the victim died in April 2020. At that time, it was the order of the Supreme Court that details of any minor whose parents have died should be uploaded on the Baalswaraj Portal. Later, Child Welfare Committee will decide where the child will stay and how rehabilitation will take place, as per the apex court order.”

He added that NCPCR was unable to reach the CWC for seeking details of the minor girl and Delhi was uninformed about the name of the victim which is a violation of the SC order. He inquired why the victim was living with her father’s friend instead of her biological mother.

Could be a case of trafficking

While speaking with Republic, Kanoongo expressed apprehensions that the present case of alleged rape of the minor girl is not an ordinary case rather it could be a case of trafficking, which needs thorough investigation. He claimed that the investigation may reveal that the child was being wrongly used for trafficking.

He said, “It could be a case of trafficking. The child was being wrongly used and several officials of the Delhi government are responsible for it. It is very pertinent that the officials get the data of those children, who lose their fathers as it is the Supreme Court’s order. Now, to exploit a child sexually by misusing the data raises a big question on the working procedure of Delhi Government.”

Targeting the Chief Minister, Kanoongo added, “It is important to notice that the FIR was registered on August 13. The Delhi Government was hiding the entire incident ever since then. When the matter came into the news, the Chief Minister started giving random statements on the incident. We are unable to understand what interest it serves to the CM in saving the accused official.”

On the question of DCW Chief Swati Maliwal’s protest demanding a meeting with the victim’s family, Kanoongo lambasted her claiming that it is nothing but a shameful act of using an unfortunate case to gain limelight.

Kanoongo also highlighted that the accused allegedly was connected with the minor victim through church whose role in this case is seemingly suspicious. Meanwhile, BJP has alleged that the rape-accused Delhi official Premoday Khakha was the ‘handpicked’ officer and OSD of an AAP Minister. They have alleged that he was close to the Aam Aadmi Party.