Niger: French ambassador held hostage, denied food after Emmanuel Macron refuses to recall its diplomats. Here is what we know so far

On Friday (September 15), French President Emmanuel Macron informed the media that the country’s ambassador Sylvain Itte and other diplomats had been held hostage at the French embassy in Niamey in Niger.

The development came months after the military junta in the West African nation ousted the incumbent President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup d’état. Macron stated that the French diplomats were forced to eat military rations and that food was prevented from being delivered to the embassy.

He added, “As we speak, we have an ambassador and diplomatic staff who are literally being held hostage in the French embassy.” In a video that has surfaced on social media, attempts to deliver food to the embassy were thwarted by Niger’s military junta.

“(Sylvain Itte) cannot go out, he is persona non grata and he is being refused food,” the French President was also heard saying. In late August 2023, French ambassador Sylvain Itte was directed to leave Niger by the country’s new self-proclaimed leader Abdourahamane Tchiani.

His visa was revoked and the cops were directed to expel the French ambassador. However, Macron refused to comply, a decision which was also supported by the European Union (EU).

France also condemned the military coup in Niger and vowed to negotiate the situation only with ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. “I will do whatever we agree on with President Bazoum because he is the legitimate authority and I speak with him every day,” Macron had said.

Amidst the growing anti-French sentiment in Niger, a video of Sylvain Itte being booed by local residents in Niamey has now surfaced on social media. Reportedly, there are about 1,500 French soldiers in the West African nation.

Coup d’état in Niger and its aftermath

On July 26, the military of Niger, led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, who was the former chief of the Presidential Guard, seized power in the Sahel nation by removing President Mohammad Bazoum. Bazoum has been in detention since.

As per reports, a diplomatic mission, led by US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland had travelled to Niger’s capital Nimaye. However, they could only meet the new military chief of staff Brigadier General Moussa Salaou Barmou, not the new leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani or the deposed President Bazoum.

As per reports, the Niger military leaders, who now rule the country, dismissed the threats of economic sanctions and withdrawal of military and financial help from the USA. Nigers’ military leadership has defied all threats and deadlines to reinstate the President.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened an emergency meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, on July 30th, demanding the immediate release and reinstatement of Mohamed Bazoum.

ECOWAS, a regional bloc, issued a one-week ultimatum to the military authorities in Niger, insisting on their compliance and warning of potential actions, including the use of force, to restore constitutional order.

This coup d’état poses a significant threat to peace and stability, not only in Niger but also in the wider Sahel region. The recent coup reflects deeper issues within the country, including ethnic tensions, the presence of foreign forces, and the limitations of regional organizations.

Insecurity and economic stagnation have contributed to the country’s fragility, despite the presence of foreign military forces, notably from the US and France. These forces have been unable to quell insurgent attacks by groups such as Al-Qaeda, Islamic State affiliates, and Boko Haram, resulting in numerous casualties and displacements over the past decade.

The implications of the recent coup are far-reaching, affecting Niger’s international alliances and efforts to address security and migration challenges. The new military leadership may seek to leverage these issues in negotiations and to legitimize their regime.