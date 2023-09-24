The Iranian intelligence forces have foiled a major terror plot to carry out a string of simultaneous bombings in Tehran and arrested 28 terrorists linked with the ISIL (Islamic State) (Daesh) terrorist group, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday (24 September). The Iranian media report added that the authorities neutralised 30 bombs that were planted to go off simultaneously in populated areas in Tehran, the country’s capital.

In a statement, Iran’s intelligence ministry said, “Some of the members are of Islamic State (IS) and the perpetrators have a history of being affiliated with Takfiri groups in Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the Kurdistan region of Iraq.”

According to the Iranian Ministry’s statement, the bombing attacks were planned to ‘undermine Iran’s security, display a false image of instability in Iran, foment disappointment and terror in the society, and provoke chaos.’ The Ministry added that the planned attacks in densely populated areas of the capital were intended to occur on the anniversary of last year’s anti-regime protests, which were triggered by Mahsa Amini’s death over hijab issue.

The explosions “were precisely planned for the anniversary of last year’s riots” and “aimed at breaking the security authority and presenting an unstable image of the country, creating despair and fear in the society and inciting riots and protests,” the Intelligence Ministry said.

In recent days, the ministry noted that the Iranian forces conducted a series of simultaneous operations in the provinces of Tehran, Alborz, and West Azarbaijan. During these operations, they raided the houses of terrorists and arrested 28 members of the terrorist network.

As per the statement by the Iranian ministry, the Iranian forces also seized weapons and equipment from the terrorists in these recent operations. The seized material includes a huge amount of explosives, bombs, a large number of explosive device materials, a package of 100 explosive primers, electronic devices used in time bombs, 17 American handguns and bullets, diverse smart and satellite telecommunication devices, military outfits, suicide vests, modems used in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and foreign currencies, Iranian media Tasnim reported.

Further, it also noted that during one of the operations at a house, the terrorists tried to carry out a suicide attack which could have endangered the lives of nearby residents.

The intelligence personnel swiftly prevented the suicide explosion, however, two Iranian intelligence personnel were injured in the operation.

According to media reports, the militant group has claimed several attacks in Iran. This includes the deadly twin bombings in 2017. They were targeted at Iran’s parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Last year in October, the Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shia shrine. The attack took place in the southwestern city of Shiraz in which 15 people had lost their lives. It is notable that ISIS has a history of attacking and persecuting Shia Muslims, and Iran remains their major target as it is a Shia country.