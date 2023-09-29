A 15-year-old madarsa student who was injured under suspicious circumstances around two and a half months ago in the Feelkhana area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur died during treatment on 10 September per a report in Jagran.

Her family has accused five persons, including the madarsa in charge of sexual assault and murder of their daughter. The perpetrators performed the last rites of the victim without a post-mortem. A First Information Report has not been registered yet in this matter.

The family members notified the incident to local police on 28 September. The minor girl of a labourer from Colonelganj was studying alima (inter) at the institution. The people from the madarsa informed her family on 9 July that she had suffered significant injuries after falling off the roof. They took her to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital and she was sent to Apollo Hospital in Chunniganj after her condition deteriorated.

The pupil passed away on 10 September. The madrassa administrator and his coworkers reportedly buried the body without a post-mortem, according to her relatives. They complained to the authorities and asked them to take the culprits into custody. Feelkhana police station in-charge Sunil Kumar stated that the matter is not under cognizance. He added that a case is going to be submitted and action will begin after they receive an official complaint.

A 17-year-old female madrasa student named Asmiy near Balarampuram in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room in May of this year. Her body was found hanging inside the library of Al Aman Educational Complex.

She told her mother that she was being harassed and was not allowed to talk to friends. The 12-standard student asked her to visit immediately, however, the latter was not allowed to meet the minor once she reached the religious establishment.

A complaint with the Balarampuram Police soon after under Section 174 (inquest proceedings) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was lodged after the unfortunate instance occurred and an investigation into the horrific episode commenced.