Several US citizens were killed in the terrorist attack by Palestinian terror group Hamas on Israel, according to a US official. “We can confirm the deaths of several US citizens,” a US National Security Council spokesperson reportedly said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the government is working to establish if reports of Americans being taken hostage are accurate.

Meanwhile, some reports have claimed that at least four Americans have died and the US government is trying to establish if there are more casualties.

At least 4 Americans have died in the savage Hamas attacks on Israel.



We are already at war and Joe Biden doesn't even know it. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 9, 2023

According to a report by NBC, US lawmakers briefed on the situation in Israel were told that at least four Americans have died in the Hamas terrorist attacks. The numbers are reportedly expected to rise, according to sources.

NEW: American citizens have been taken as hostages by Hamas according to Israel Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.



In response to these reports, Secretary of State Blinken says the US is "working overtime."



One person who doesn’t seem to be working overtime is Biden who… pic.twitter.com/kXU8cyDbUy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 9, 2023

While speaking to CNN, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog has said that Americans have been taken hostages. “All I can say is that there are Americans among the hostages but I cannot provide more details at this point,” he said.

Israel has confirmed that American citizens are among the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza pic.twitter.com/VOPxlTy1o5 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 9, 2023

While over 700 people died in the Hamas terrorist attacks, casualties from retaliation by Israel have surpassed 400 in Gaza and elsewhere. This comes after Israel declared that it was in a “state of war” with Hamas.

At least 260 bodies of civilians, including many foreigners, have been recovered from the Nova music festival in Israel near Rei’m where Hamas attacked. Another 2,150 Israelis were wounded.

10 Nepali students have died in the Hamas attacks, the Nepali embassy in Tel Aviv reportedly said. This after at least 7 Nepali citizens were injured and 17 others were held captive by the terrorist group in Israel.

Caught in the crossfire are 11 Thai nationals who had been abducted by Hamas in southern Israel and presumably brought to Gaza. According to a report by the Bangkok Post quoted by The Times of Israel, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the Thai students “are innocent and have nothing to do with any conflict”.

Two Thai nationals have also died in the fight and a Cambodian student also lost their life.

India has said that it is working actively to evacuate stranded citizens in Israel. There are reportedly 18,000 Indian nationals living and working in Israel.

27 Indians including Rajya Sabha MP Wanweiroy Kharlukhi were safely evacuated even as no Indian is known to have been taken hostage by the terrorist group or killed in the crossfire.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, said, “It is early to state when we will begin evacuation, but we could manage these tough exercises well.”

Meanwhile, the US is deploying US ships and warplanes to Israel. The Pentagon has said that it was sending the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford and its accompanying warships to the eastern Mediterranean while boosting fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

US President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (8th October) pledging additional assistance for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).