Man arrested in connection with the vandalism of two temples in Surrey, Canada; the first arrest since the incident happened in August

The individual has been charged with two counts of mischief.

Khalistani terrorists vandalised a Hindu temple in Canada. Image Source: The Australia Today
Amid the ongoing diplomatic standoff between India and Canada over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s baseless claims against India for killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar in British Columbia, reports emerged confirming that a man has been arrested for the vandalism of the Laxmi Narayan and Bhameshwari temples in Surrey, Canada. This is reportedly the first arrest the Canadian police have made since the temple desecration incident occurred in August this year.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Surrey, confirmed to Hindustan Times that a suspect was apprehended in connection with the August 12 and 14 incidents. The media house quoted the official as saying that the individual has been charged with two counts of mischief and will be asked to appear in court at a later date.

Though the temple targeted on August 14 could not be identified, on August 12, Khalistani terrorists in Canada attacked the Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, near the Canada-United States border. 

The Khalistani terrorists had placed posters at the entrance of the temple, aiming to sow fear within the Hindu community. The poster advocated for a referendum pertaining to “the assassination of Hardeep Nijjar” and investigating India’s role in the terrorist’s assassination.

The news outlet “Australia Today” shared a video capturing the disturbing act of vandalism at the temple, which was carried out by Khalistani terrorists. In the video, two masked individuals can be observed affixing posters to the temple’s entrance.

The displayed poster announces the intention of Khalistanis to conduct a referendum about examining India’s involvement in what they called the “assassination of Hardeep Nijjar”. Featuring an image of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the poster commemorated him as a “martyr”.

Diplomatic standoff between India and Canada

Recently, Canada levelled baseless allegations against India for killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. This triggered a stern reaction from New Delhi, leading to a diplomatic standoff between the two countries. India staunchly denied the allegations, while Canada is yet to provide evidence to back its claims that Indian diplomats were hand-in-glove with the militants who assassinated Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani extremist designated as a terrorist by India.

Trudeau’s remark, however, underscores India’s position that, as a result of its appeasement policy, Canada has always rolled out the red carpet for Khalistani terrorists, resulting in them using Canadian soil for anti-India activities on numerous occasions.

Recently, we compiled a list of eight incidents this year in which Khalistani terrorists incited violence and carried out anti-India activities on Canadian soil, with the tactical assistance of Canadian authorities.

