The German woman later identified as Shani Louk, whose lifeless and naked body was paraded and spat on by Hamas terrorists during the attack on Israel on 7 October, could still be ‘alive’, her mother has claimed in another recent video message. In a self-recorded video message published by the Wall Street Journal, her mother, Ricarda Louk, stated that a family friend in the Gaza Strip has told her that her daughter was alive in a Hamas hospital. However, she added that her condition is critical and every minute is important as her daughter had suffered a serious head injury during the Hamas terror attack.

Ricarda further pleaded with the German government for assistance in ensuring Shani’s safety. In the video message, Ricarda could be heard saying, “We now have information that Shani is alive but has a serious head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical. And we ask…no, we demand the German government to act quickly,” as per English subtitle provided by WSJ.

She further pleaded before the German government and urged them not to raise the argument of jurisdiction and ‘act’ to ensure Shani’s safe return from the Gaza Strip.

She urged, “One should not argue about the question of jurisdiction. One must act quickly to get Shani out of the Gaza Strip. This is really my desperate call to the entire country of Germany to help me get my Shani back home healthy.”

The family friend added that Shani Louk is in the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia in the Gaza Strip. However, a German news outlet Der Siegel reported that the family friend who told Shani’s family about the message of her survival was not allowed to visit her in the hospital himself.

It is notable that earlier Louk’s family had said that they were informed by Louk’s bank that her credit card was used in Gaza, indicating that the Hamas terrorists were robbing her.

According to the victim’s social media handle, German citizen Shani Louk is a tattoo artist who was present at the Tribe of Supernova music festival which was taking place close to the Gaza border in southern Israel on 7th October, the ill-fated day when Hamas terrorists launched a massive multi-front surprise terror attack on Israeli citizens.

Subsequent to the terror attack, she was captured by the Hamas terrorists, and her lifeless body was paraded through the streets in the back of a pickup truck while Hamas terrorists surrounded the vehicle and chanted religious slogans, ‘Allahu Akbar’, some of them even spat on her naked and battered body. The video of the same was shared by the terrorists which had gone viral on the internet.

🚨‼️ O corpo da mulher morta por terroristas palestinos que foi visto neste vídeo é de Shani Louk, de 30 anos, era uma cidadã alemã que visitava Israel para participar do festival de música pela paz realizado perto da fronteira de Gaza. #Israel #Gazapic.twitter.com/zwqDFsKJOM — AMTVNEWS (@AMTVNEWSS) October 8, 2023

Hamas HAD initially claimed that the lifeless body was of a female Israeli soldier. However, it was later ascertained that the woman being paraded in that video was a German tourist named Shani Louk. Apparently, the tattoo on one of the legs of the woman in that video helped in her identification. Her presence at the music festival which was attacked and the fact that she was not answering phone calls further confirmed that she was a victim of the terror attack.

Her cousin Tom Weintraub Louk said, “We knew she was in the party. She didn’t answer.” The Washington Post further reported her saying that Shani’s legs were unnaturally laid out in the back of the truck. Her parents watched the video to confirm it was their daughter.

Louk added, “We recognised her by the tattoos, and she has long dreadlocks.” Although her whereabouts and whether she was dead or alive were not confirmed by official channels, the family hoped that she was alive despite initial reports claiming that she had been killed by Hamas terrorists.

Despite Hamas themselves claiming that the body was of an Israeli female soldier which proved to be false, Iran has started to float a conspiracy theory that Hamas terrorists didn’t massacre innocent partygoers at the music festival where incidentally Shani Louk was also present which was confirmed by her family members. Instead, pro-Iran and pro-Hamas handles have started to float that they got killed in crossfire.

⚡️Reports that Hamas wasn't targeting civilians at the music festival – The IDF were shooting at Hamas FROM the crowd of civilians.



Civilians were caught in the crossfire pic.twitter.com/X8Yra2hzUY — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) October 10, 2023

Australian media quoted her first cousin saying, “It is definitely Shani. She was at a music festival for peace. This is a nightmare for our family.” As per reports, Shani had attended the music festival which was the first site of attack by Hamas terrorists. On Saturday morning Hamas attacked a dance party near Kibbutz Urim and other Israeli communities, unconfirmed videos of such music festivals have surfaced online in which Hamas terrorists can be seen in backdrop paragliding.

It was later found out that Shani Louk was probably robbed as well. In an interview with the German media outlet Der Speigel, her parents revealed that they had learned via Louk’s bank that her credit card had been used in Gaza.

Meanwhile, during the clearance operation, it was revealed that Hamas terrorists turned the Israeli music festival into a massacre from where more than 260 bodies were recovered. The survivors also narrated that women were raped near the dead bodies of their friends and dozens of partygoers were taken to Gaza as hostages by the uniformed Hamas terrorists. On 11th October, the Israel-Hamas war entered the fifth day with the death toll crossing 3000 from both sides with the majority of the casualties suffered by Israel.