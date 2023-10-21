In the 12th match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, India thrashed Pakistan comprehensively by 7 wickets with over 19 overs to spare. After being completely outplayed by India, Pakistan players and management were left with precious few excuses, and yet they managed to find one. Speaking after the game, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur complained that he didn’t hear the DJ play ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ too often during the match.

With his bizarre remark, Mickey Arthur has become a subject of jokes from former cricketers and fans alike. Talking about Arthur’s bizarre excuse, former England captain Michael Vaughan said, “Without doubt, Rohit Sharma’s best move, and the move that won them the game, and the Pakistan coach alluded to it afterwards, is Rohit obviously said to the DJ- Just do not play ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’.

This is brilliant by @MichaelVaughan .. ha ha. The whole hilarious statement by the Pakistan coach about not hearing ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ In Ahmedabad.. and their loss to India .. must watch. #INDvPAK #CWC23 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/mWSdtUKyIL — Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) October 20, 2023

The Ashes winning captain further added, “If they played ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’, Pakistan were going to win. Do not play that song pre-match. Make sure they don’t hear that inspirational song that obviously makes them play so well.”

Praising Rohit Sharma for this “innovative” strategy while taking a dig at Arthur, vaughan said, “That was clever. Most captains don’t think of things like that. The DJs, the music. Rohit is ahead of his times.”

Vaughan was speaking during the ‘Club Prairie Fire‘ podcast with Adam Gilchrist. The former Australian great couldn’t stop laughing at this brutal dig at his compatriot and now Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur.

Vaughan is not the only ex-cricketer laughing at the strange excuse that was put forward by Mickey Arthur after the loss to India. During Pakistan’s loss to Australia, former Indian opener Akash Chopra also brought up the excuse and asked the DJ to play ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ song when Pakistan was struggling to take a wicket during the Pakistan-Australia match.

Koi DJ ko keh kar ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ bajwa do at The Chinnaswamy. Pakistan desperately needs a wicket. It’s a flat track alright but this is fast moving towards 375+ score. #CWC23 #PakvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 20, 2023

After winning their first 2 matches, Pakistan have now lost back-to-back games and even their Net Run Rate has also been badly hit. Mickey Arthur will be hoping they can bounce back quickly and start winning again so that people forget his strange excuse.